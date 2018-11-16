Top 50 Systems Integrators of 2018

2018 has been quite the year for pro AV—more mergers and acquisitions, continued market growth, and the global service provider trend. All of these things have had a significant impact on SCN’s annual Top 50 Systems Integrators list.

Once again, the industry has seen its fair share of mergers and acquisitions in the integration business—from Diversified’s acquisition of UK-based Digitiva to AVI-SPL’s recent purchase of Interactive Solutions to so many smaller companies joining forces.

While the 2018 Top 5 is exactly identical to the 2017 Top 5, we’ve seen a large growth in revenue from commercial AV systems. Both AVI-SPL and Diversified are on track to grow their commercial AV business by $100 million year-over-year. The Top 10 is similar to 2017 with a few firms swapping place; HB Communications fell out of the Top 10 and into the number 12 spot while Avidex moved from number 11 to number nine.

Several companies made big jumps this year, leaping more than 10 spots on the list. New Era Technology—which last year was on the list as Advanced AV—moved up 14 spots to number 19, making it our highest jumper. Cenero, coming in at number 20, moved 11 spots from last year. Alpha Video & Audio also had a big leap, climbing 13 places from 42 to 29.

We had a number of new entrants this year with seven new companies claiming spots from 40 to 50. Total Video Products debuted the highest at number 43. Tekworks, Rex Electric, Sport View Television, Neurlink, Applied Video Technology, and Interstate Electronic Systems premiered at 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, and 50, respectively.

It’s important to note that all of the SCN Top 50 submissions are voluntary. This financial information comes directly from integration firms who willingly share their internal numbers. With this information from the largest integration firms, we can begin to put together the bigger picture of the financial state of the industry. While our industry gets more complex every year, it also gets bigger. All signs point to an upward trajectory. Will 2019 be the year a firm hits the $1 billion mark with commercial AV revenue? It’s a definite possibility and one I’m sure the industry is excited to see.

