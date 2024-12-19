SCN Stocking Stuffer: Kramer’s TBUS

Your conference room gets a lot of use these days, and in the hybrid world, there sure is a lot of Pro AV technology to plug and play. Why not get a gift for your trusty meeting room with the Kramer TBUS.

The Kramer TBUS is easy to install and helps in organizing everything that goes into making a videoconference work. The flush-fit design has simple configuration options that make connectivity easy for every user. It offers versatile modules for power, charging, data, and more. The TBUS was crafted to elevate every workspace into the New Year and beyond.

(Image credit: Future)

