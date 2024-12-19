SCN Stocking Stuffer: Kramer’s TBUS

Maybe your conference room deserves a little love this holiday season.

The Kramer TBUS.
Your conference room gets a lot of use these days, and in the hybrid world, there sure is a lot of Pro AV technology to plug and play. Why not get a gift for your trusty meeting room with the Kramer TBUS. 

The Kramer TBUS is easy to install and helps in organizing everything that goes into making a videoconference work. The flush-fit design has simple configuration options that make connectivity easy for every user. It offers versatile modules for power, charging, data, and more. The TBUS was crafted to elevate every workspace into the New Year and beyond.

SCN Stocking Stuffers Festive Graphic

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable Pro AV tools for professionals on your “nice” list. Stay caught up on the whole series below:

* Aurora Multimedia CW-1 4K Converter

* ViewSonic M1X

* Blackmagic 2110 IP Mini IP to HDMI SFP

* Juice Goose RX 30 Filtercord

* C2G USB-C Mini Docking Station

* Crimson’s AU65WP20

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Senior Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.