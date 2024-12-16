SCN Stocking Stuffer: C2G USB-C Mini Docking Station

(Image credit: C2G)

I don’t know when computer manufacturers decided it was a good idea to put as few ports on their laptops as possible, but here we are. Thankfully, companies like C2G have responded to the scarcity of connectivity with docks. The travel-sized C2G54551 mini docking station packs six(!) ports into an accessory that might be smaller than your computer’s mouse. You get an HDMI connection that supports up to 8K60 and an Ethernet port for file transfer speeds up to 1,000 Mbps. There’s also a USB-A 3.0 port and three USB-C ports, one of which supports up to 85 watts of power delivery. Plus, the USB ports support SuperSpeed data transfers, so you can download up to 32 GB of data in less than one minute.

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable Pro AV tools for professionals on your “nice” list. Stay caught up on the whole series below:

