SCN Stocking Stuffer: ViewSonic M1X

I’m not sure there’s ever been a projector emergency where the boss needed to see some sort of presentation on a big screen instead of a computer monitor. But if there were, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to pull a projector out of your messenger bag and solve the problem? Meet the ViewSonic M1X. Priced at less than $340, the DLP projector offers native WVGA (854x480) resolution (though it supports up to Full HD content) and 150 ANSI lumens. Weighing less than 2 pounds, it delivers up to a 100-inch image with a throw distance of 2-8 feet. Its 3-in-1 smart stand means you can easily project at any angle, and two 3-watt Harman Kardon speakers means you don’t need a separate audio system. Choose from HDMI or USB-C inputs or use the USB-A port to connect to streaming devices. No power outlet, no problem—the M1X even has a built-in battery that lasts up to four hours.

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable Pro AV tools for professionals on your “nice” list. Stay caught up on the whole series below:

