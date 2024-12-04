SCN Stocking Stuffer: ViewSonic M1X

By
( , )
published

A portable projector that might just fit in Santa’s coat pocket.

ViewSonic M1X
(Image credit: ViewSonic)

I’m not sure there’s ever been a projector emergency where the boss needed to see some sort of presentation on a big screen instead of a computer monitor. But if there were, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to pull a projector out of your messenger bag and solve the problem? Meet the ViewSonic M1X. Priced at less than $340, the DLP projector offers native WVGA (854x480) resolution (though it supports up to Full HD content) and 150 ANSI lumens. Weighing less than 2 pounds, it delivers up to a 100-inch image with a throw distance of 2-8 feet. Its 3-in-1 smart stand means you can easily project at any angle, and two 3-watt Harman Kardon speakers means you don’t need a separate audio system. Choose from HDMI or USB-C inputs or use the USB-A port to connect to streaming devices. No power outlet, no problem—the M1X even has a built-in battery that lasts up to four hours.

SCN Stocking Stuffers Festive Graphic

(Image credit: Future)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable Pro AV tools for professionals on your “nice” list. Stay caught up on the whole series below:

SCN Stocking Stuffer: Aurora Multimedia CW-1 4K Converter

Mark J. Pescatore
Mark J. Pescatore
Content Director

Mark J. Pescatore, Ph.D., is the content director of Systems Contractor News. He has been writing about Pro AV industry for more than 25 years. Previously, he spent more than eight years as the editor of Government Video magazine. During his career, he's produced and hosted two podcasts focused on the professional video marketplace, taught more than a dozen college communication courses, co-authored the book Working with HDV, and co-edited two editions of The Guide to Digital Television.