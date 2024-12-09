SCN Stocking Stuffer: Juice Goose RX 30 Filtercord

Connect and protect with this 3-foot-long power source cable.

Juice Goose wants to help you connect and protect this holiday season... and beyond. The 3-foot-long Juice Goose RX 30 Filtercord is a perfect fit for the stocking, and with its right-angle plug, a perfect fit up against any wall. The power source cable was designed with three NEMA 5-15R receptacles to connect and protect multiple components in a small space. Juice Goose’s Hybrid Filter Technology helps clean things up, and not contaminate the surrounding area, by improving performance of electronic components and protect against dangerous power line surges on hot, neutral, and ground power leads. With 10 Amp capacity, the filtercord reduces ground line surges to a maximum of 0.50 (on half) volt and protects connected equipment from surges up to 6,000 volts at 3,000 amps on between hot and neutral.

