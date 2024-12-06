SCN Stocking Stuffer: Blackmagic 2110 IP Mini IP to HDMI SFP

By
( )
published

Check out how Santa can lighten the load for IT techs and simplify video monitoring.

Blackmagic 2110 IP Mini IP to HDMI SFP
(Image credit: Blackmagic)

Video-over-IP is not a new concept, but it is certainly picking up more and more steam as it crosses over from broadcast to the Pro AV world. Blackmagic offers several converters that brings SMPTE ST 2110 IP video with an Ethernet connection, lightening the load for IT techs and simplifying how users keep video rolling. 

The Blackmagic 2110 IP Mini IP to HDMI SFP, for example, allows users to monitor 2110 IP video and audio on any HDMI monitor or TV over long distances. You won't have to worry about bulky eyesores—its compact in design, allowing it to be placed behind displays and out of site. The converter enables connections over long distances with its standard SFP socket that supports a 10G optical fiber Ethernet module. The Blackmagic 2110 IP Mini IP to HDMI SFP also supports 3G, 6G, and 12G optical fiber SDI modules for regular SDI video compatibility.

SCN Stocking Stuffers Festive Graphic

(Image credit: Future)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable Pro AV tools for professionals on your “nice” list. Stay caught up on the whole series below:

* Most recent: SCN Stocking Stuffer: Aurora Multimedia CW-1 4K Converter

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Senior Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.