SCN Stocking Stuffer: Blackmagic 2110 IP Mini IP to HDMI SFP

Video-over-IP is not a new concept, but it is certainly picking up more and more steam as it crosses over from broadcast to the Pro AV world. Blackmagic offers several converters that brings SMPTE ST 2110 IP video with an Ethernet connection, lightening the load for IT techs and simplifying how users keep video rolling.

The Blackmagic 2110 IP Mini IP to HDMI SFP, for example, allows users to monitor 2110 IP video and audio on any HDMI monitor or TV over long distances. You won't have to worry about bulky eyesores—its compact in design, allowing it to be placed behind displays and out of site. The converter enables connections over long distances with its standard SFP socket that supports a 10G optical fiber Ethernet module. The Blackmagic 2110 IP Mini IP to HDMI SFP also supports 3G, 6G, and 12G optical fiber SDI modules for regular SDI video compatibility.

(Image credit: Future)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable Pro AV tools for professionals on your “nice” list. Stay caught up on the whole series below:

