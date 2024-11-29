SCN Stocking Stuffer: Aurora Multimedia CW-1 4K Converter

Here’s a present you’ll want to hide. But you’ll love what it does.

Aurora CW-1
(Image credit: Aurora Multimedia)

Most people like to show off their presents, but you’ll probably hide Aurora’s CW-1 converter. And that’s OK, no hurt feelings—at less than 3.5 inches long and about 1.5 inches wide, it’s designed to be discretely stowed behind your other devices. For use with Android, Linux, and Windows, the CW-1 is a HDMI 1.4b to USB 3.1 4K converter. Its HDMI input can take up to 4K30 4:4:4 and scale down to 1080p for USB 2.0 usage of 1080p. The CW‑1 is powered by the USB port (there’s a blue LED power indicator) and includes a USB-C-to-USB-A cable.

