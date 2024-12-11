SCN Stocking Stuffer: Visix EPS 42 Epaper Sign

With this compact-sized Visix EPS 42 Epaper Sign, you can kiss name placards at desks goodbye. Let Santa drop this in your stocking, and you'll have an affordable, battery-powered sign that was designed to show availability, QR codes, and reservations at the workspace. Designed for office hoteling and hot desking, the epaper sign measures just 3.9x3.3x0.5 inches and weighs 3 ounces, and comes with 3M command strips easy mounting and placement on or above a desk. Its 3.3x2.5-inch display with a 400x300 resolution is updated wirelessly via RF communication, minimizing battery usage and focusing on sustainability in Pro AV. The batteries are only activated when information changes, enabling a battery life of nearly five years. 

