LG Has New All-In-One DVLED Displays. Here's Why You'll Love Them As an Integrator

LG Electronics USA has expanded its dvLED portfolio with the launch of new 136-inch and 163-inch All-in-One DVLED displays (LAPA series), designed for fast, one-day installation.

LG’s latest LAPA series models feature a true all-in-one design, combining built-in loudspeakers, embedded webOS controllers, and a simplified power and signal setup that requires just a single standard AC plug. This streamlined configuration saves time and labor for technology integrators, enabling a full installation in just one day. Each DVLED module attaches easily to the supplied landscape wall mount using the provided tools, and once secured, a single power cord powers the entire display – simplifying connections and ensuring a clean, tidy installation.

“These two new models make LED a reality for virtually any organization, with one-day-install and effortless ‘plug-and-play’ setup supporting unlimited usage scenarios,” said Tom Bingham, director of B2B vertical markets at LG Electronics USA. “Built-in webOS and quad-core increase the simplicity at the heart of these models, making them the ideal solution for both integrators and end users.”

Combining ease of installation with exceptional performance, the LAPA series delivers Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, 500-nit brightness, and fine pixel pitches of 1.56mm (136-inch) and 1.88mm (163-inch), offering vibrant, high-clarity visuals for a wide range of commercial environments.

For added convenience, an optional dedicated stand is available, allowing users to easily position their display depending upon installation requirements. Additionally, the LAPA series can be seamlessly arranged side-by-side in a 1×N configuration, accommodating up to 10 screens to suit the specific installation site and purpose.

Both LAPA series models come bundled with LG’s webOS smart signage platform, offering an intuitive interface and streamlined app development tools, along with the quad-core system on chip architecture, delivering seamless content playback without the need for a separate media player. In addition, LG’s optional ConnectedCar service, a powerful cloud solution, remotely monitors display status, diagnoses faults, and offers remote control capabilities.

LG’s Office Meeting Mode is also included. It allows users to easily configure and display meeting room details such as local time, meeting room name or number, and other details. Meeting Mode also includes convenient features like automatic input switching, presentation timer, and adjustable settings such as auto-brightness and picture mode.

Crestron Connected is supported, allowing compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve virtually seamless integration and automated network-based control, boosting business management efficiency. The LAPA series is also compatible with LG One:Quick Share, a wireless screen sharing solution, available for separate purchase. This USB accessory with built-in Wi-Fi allows users to easily share personal PC screens to a display with just a button press. It also enables the adjustment of basic settings of the connected display, such as volume, picture mode, and auto-brightness, without the need for a remote control.