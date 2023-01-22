Road to ISE 2023: New Year, New Holographic Solutions from HYPERVSN

HYPERVSN (opens in new tab) is bringing its latest in interactive holographic solutions to showcase at ISE 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. Featuring the all-new HYPERVSN SmartV Digital Avatar and HYPERVSN Full Body Live-Streaming, these products are aimed to revolutionize the customer experiences in retail, education, events, and many other verticals.

“Connecting with audiences all over the world is more and more defined by digital-only technology," said Kiryl Chykeyuk, CEO and co-founder, HYPERVSN. "But standing out is more important than ever before. We are set to bring the best of digital to the real world. With the newest additions to our industry-specific solutions, we mark the ascent on both retail and entertainment and give leading brands tools that simply did not exist before.”

Michael Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Europe (opens in new tab), was able join Talent Congress in Barcelona in 3D Hologram form while being 4000 miles away in Oman, thanks to HYPERVSN Full Body Live-Streaming. HYPERVSN is bringing a demo of this innovative solution to ISE 2023 to showcase how it is adding the much-needed ‘human touch’ and visual form to the traditional flat screen calls and live streams. This live streaming solution is based on HYPERVSN SmartV products, with specially created image layers and visual effects to maximize the realism and impact on the audience, perfect for education and events.

Another solution to be showcased at the show is HYPERVSN SmartV Digital Avatar (opens in new tab). The HYPERVSN SmartV Digital Avatar is a brand-new solution which allows 2-way interaction with a digitally rendered human avatar, bringing the Metaverse to the physical world. Based on HYPERVSN Holographic Human solution, which runs on pre-recorded content, Digital Avatar takes it a step further by allowing real-time conversations with users, thanks to its interactive AI capabilities and the scalable ‘human touch’. This is a new go-to solution for banking, retail, and other human-dependent sectors where holographic assistants can take over the routine everyday questions, leaving time for its fellow human colleagues to sort out the more complicated queries.

Option A (Product Configurator)

Interactivity is a new major factor for increasing brand awareness. With that in mind, HYPERVSN will also showcase HYPERVSN SmartV Product Configurator, which is already showing success in the automotive industry. This holographic solution lets the user actively manipulate 3D models with their own hands, skyrocketing engagement. The retail-tainment that comes with this solution helps to draw customers’ attention and increase their time spent in-store, boosting brand awareness and making brands stand out in crowded phygital spaces.

Option B (Window Display solution)

Retail space is always looking for new ways to draw the attention of potential customers on the high street—interactivity is a new major tool for increasing brand awareness in that busy area. With this in mind, HYPERVSN will also showcase a new HYPERVSN Window Display solution, with interactive gesture-controlled 3D visuals. This industry-specific solution is set to increase brand awareness exponentially and make brands stand out with impact and presence.

Along with all these interactive solutions, HYPERVSN will be ready to impress the audiences with a full display of other HYPERVSN SmartV solutions including: