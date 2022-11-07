HYPERVSN Launches an All-New and Interactive Avatar—Here's Why It's Cool

By AVNetwork Staff
( AV Network )
published

The HYPERVSN SmartV Digital Avatar allows two-way interaction with a digitally rendered human avatar.

A virtual avatar of a woman standing in a red shirt and pink pants looks eerily human, thanks to HYPERVSN SmartV.
(Image credit: HYPERVSN)

The future of interactive AV is here, with the release of HYPERVSN SmartV Digital Avatar, a brand-new solution which allows two-way interaction with a digitally rendered human avatar. From banking and healthcare to edutainment and more, the HYPERVSN SmartV Digital Avatar is a solution which will revolutionize the physical customer experience.

“Giving a human face to your branded Chatbot or NLP platform encourages much greater customer engagement and an attractive 21st-century upgrade of your brand," explained Kiryl Chykeyuk, HYPERVSN co-founder. "You can expand the metaverse to physical space by having the person both in digital and on HYPERVSN. People want to talk & connect to people - our HYPERVSN Digital Avatar enables you to give them just that."

The solution features a series of displays and a SmartV device (opens in new tab). It’s easy to install and even more simple to create branded content for a powerful user experience. Based on the HYPERVSN Holographic Human solution which runs on pre-recorded content, Digital Avatar takes it a step further by allowing real-time conversations with customers, thanks to interactive AI capabilities and the scalable ‘human touch.'

Being available 24/7, this solution can entertain clients and answer their questions day and night. Starting with navigation guides for store visitors, POS attendants, and hotel check-in assistants, there are a number of user-case options. Also of note, the Digital Avatar can join any Internet of Things network, adding an endpoint for consumers.

