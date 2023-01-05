Mike Blackman Is Ready for ISE 2023, and You Should Be Too—Here's Why

ISE 2023 promises to deliver a vibrant edition, showcasing a wealth of new technology and providing plenty of opportunity to connect with leaders and innovators throughout the AV and systems integration industries. There’s an exciting buzz around ISE 2023, the event is such an essential part of the calendar for the AV industry. It is where globally important brands launch products, where people come to see, hear, and experience the products, services and solutions that are transforming attractions, retail, hospitality, education, the corporate environment, live events and so much more. It is a chance to meet people, do business and make connections that deliver real business benefits. And of course, it is a place to come to be inspired, to learn and develop skills.

Together, ISE, AVIXA, and CEDIA will deliver exciting show features and enriching learning opportunities to create an unmissable event for the AV channel and end-users alike. ISE 2023 will showcase all the professional AV and systems integration technologies shaping how we live, play and work. It’s a coming together of evolving AV and networking technologies – integrated into outstanding creative and practical solutions to transform industry, business and lifestyle. From signage on the high street to collaboration systems for businesses, high-tech solutions for smart homes to cutting-edge sound and visuals for entertainment venues.

Once again, ISE will be using Technology Zones to group exhibitors together with similar technologies, making it quicker and easier for attendees to find and compare the solutions they are looking for. The eight Technology Zones are:

Unified Communications (Hall 2)

Education Technology (Hall 2)

Residential & Smart Building (Hall 2)

Multi Technology (Halls 3 & 5)

Digital Signage & DooH (Hall 6)

NEW Content Production & Distribution (Hall 6)

Audio (Hall 7) and NEW Audio Demo Rooms (Hall 8.0)

Lighting & Staging (Hall 7)

We’re also delighted to be joined by two keynote note speakers for the next edition. The opening keynote for ISE 2023 is BK Johannessen, Unreal Engine business director for broadcast and live events at Epic Games. His keynote, titled ‘All Paths Lead to Real-Time’ takes place at 17:15 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the Conference Suite CC4.1. As industry after industry adopts real-time visualization technology, Johannessen will discuss how content creators are applying innovations from the games industry to their projects—from cutting-edge broadcast virtual production studios to real-time graphics for media and entertainment, live events, architecture, and more.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, in Conference Suite CC4.1 Fran Chuan, CEO and co-creator of Culture Innovation Assessment Platform, InnoQuotient, will be presenting ‘How Innovative is the AV Industry’ in ISE’s second scheduled keynote. Taking a deep dive into the reality of our industry based on insightful surveys, and exploring where the AV industry may fall down, or rise above, when it comes to innovation.

Rich Conference Program

New this year, the extensive line-up of events sees CEDIA producing the Smart Home Technology conference and AVIXA programming the other conferences and inaugural Tech Talks, to bring deep industry insight backed by global organizations that track trends daily. In addition, the conferences will take place in a new home—the modern, purpose-built conference rooms on the upper level of the Fira Gran Via—for an even better attendee experience.

You can register now to reserve your seat and make the most of ISE’s early bird discount. CEDIA and AVIXA members also receive a 30% discount on paid-for conferences.

The four-day program of events supported by Lang as Technology Partner and Shure as Audio Partner, comprises:

Smart Building Conference

Smart Home Technology Conference

Digital Signage Summit

Control Rooms Summit

Content Production & Distribution Summit

Education Technology Summit

Smart Workplace Summit

Live Events Summit

Aside from the main conference program, a series of Tech Talks will also run throughout all four days of the shows in room CC4.1. These free-to-attend sessions are designed to give visitors the opportunity to learn about technology innovations and business developments, with both English and Spanish language sessions on offer.

Tech Talks will be given by experts on the cutting edge, bringing new ideas, sharing best-practice case studies and offering a glimpse of the state of the art at ISE 2023.

And finally, new for 2023 is the thriving Congress Square area, right at the heart of the venue. It is a bustling area packed with innovations and interesting booths including the International Media Showcase, Catalonia Pavilion, the inspiring Discovery Zone, Influencer & Impact Lounge, as well as a dedicated networking area.

Integrated Systems Europe, ISE 2023, will take place at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2023. Integrated Systems Events is a joint venture between AVIXA and CEDIA—the two leading associations for the global audiovisual industry.

For more information visit www.iseurope.org—use our unique code ‘avtechnology’ for FREE registration.