Road to ISE 2023: AtlasIED to Launch New Atmosphere Hardware, Software Update

AtlasIED (opens in new tab) will introduce several new products for AtlasIED’s Atmosphere audio processing and control platform, including two combined signal processor and amplification products, the Atmosphere AZMP4 (4-zone) and AZMP8 (8-zone), and the Atmosphere X-ZPS, an advanced multi-zone paging station accessory. Additionally, AtlasIED is now offering Atmosphere 3.0, a major software update for the Atmosphere platform.

Engineered with automation, artificial intelligence, and touchless control, Atmosphere combines digital audio processors, amplifiers, graphical user interfaces, programming software, and controls into a simple-to-install and easy-to-operate platform. The platform offers the modularity, scalability, and quality performance required to support the audio needs of a wide range of commercial applications, including restaurants, bars, hotels, school campuses, houses of worship, and retail establishments.

“The introduction of these new hardware products and the latest software represent another important milestone and highlights the continued innovation of the Atmosphere platform,” said Tom Lureman, director of product management at AtlasIED. “The Atmosphere platform has transformed the way our customers integrate audio into a variety of environments, like hospitality. These latest products bring even more capabilities and value to support their clients’ needs.”

Audio Processing and Amplification in one product: AZMP4 and AZMP8

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

Built on the foundation of the Atmosphere AZM series of audio processors, the new Atmosphere AZMP4 (4-zone) and AZMP8 (8-zone) add built-in amplification to help customers consolidate products in an audio rack and streamline system integration. The AZMP4 is powered by a single 600W 4-channel amplifier module, while theAZMP8 provides 1200W of total power. Any AZMP4 or AZMP8 individual channel can be software configured to provide different wattages. For example, if a restaurant has several zones but one zone has more speakers, an installer can use the AZMP to divide the power to better suit the specific zone. AtlasIED also announced the Atmosphere X-ZPS, an advanced multi-zone paging station accessory that is natively compatible with AtlasIED AZM and AZMP processors. Plus, the new Atmosphere 3.0 software update allows for continuous monitoring of system health and sound masking.

Atmosphere 3.0—What to Know

Available for AtlasIED AZM audio processors and the new AZMP combination audio processors with built-in amplifiers, the Atmosphere 3.0 update builds upon the embedded intelligence for the system, now allowing for continuous monitoring and supervision of system health and performance. A new Self-Test feature measures system performance over time and provides notifications of any degradation of loudspeaker load. Additionally, Atmosphere 3.0, introduces sound masking as another feature of this powerful platform. Used in corporate, healthcare/ clinical, and other settings, sound masking helps cover speech for enhanced speech privacy and reduce distracting office noise for increased focus and productivity.