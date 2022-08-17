On Conferencing Audio: AtlasIED

AVT Question: Please share insight into ensuring a successful and intelligible videoconference or hybrid learning experience. [July 2022]

Thought Leader: Gina Sansivero, Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications at AtlasIED (opens in new tab)

Audio intelligibility is vital to successful hybrid conference meetings and learning experiences. However, it is crucial for AV, IT, and facility managers to consider how their audio systems can reduce audio intelligibility for unwanted listeners while delivering pristine sound to intended listeners.

In an era where audio intelligibility reigns supreme, promoting a lack thereof can be counterintuitive. However, when managers factor in the need for speech privacy and conversation confidentiality, the fog of confusion evaporates to reveal a pressing demand. This growing demand is present in virtually every environment.

Facility managers must ensure building infrastructure is equipped with the right technology, such as sound masking systems, to deliver the privacy employees, students, and patients deserve." —Gina Sansivero, Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications at AtlasIED

AV, IT, and facility managers can achieve sound privacy and confidentiality with the proper integration of sound masking technologies. Ideally, a sound masking system will emit low-level, non-distracting masking noise to surrounding spaces—thereby ensuring only permitted listeners are privy to information shared during the conversation, appointment, or meeting.

In addition to offering sound privacy, sound masking is ideal for noise pollution reduction in environments with relatively low distracting noises, as speech privacy is the primary focus of most sound masking systems.

