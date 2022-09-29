AtlasIED Welcomes New Director of Mechanical Engineering

AtlasIED (opens in new tab) expanded its engineering team with the hiring of Kim Porter who will serve as director of mechanical engineering. Porter is the latest addition to AtlasIED (opens in new tab)and will help design and deliver the company’s new audio and security hardware products.

Kim Porter (Image credit: AtlasIED)

With more than 20 years of experience in mechanical engineering, product design, and leadership, Porter is responsible for creating and managing new product conceptualization. Reporting to vice president of engineering, Simon Broadley, she will be instrumental in leading AtlasIED’s mechanical engineering team as they focus on new product development.

“I’ve known Kim for a number of years and she is one of the finest engineers I’ve worked with in my career,” said Broadley. “She has deep experience in the overall product process and knows what it takes to take new products from conception to development to delivery. She is an exceptional talent, and we look forward to her leadership in helping us advance and grow our product portfolio.”

In addition to many years in the commercial audio industry, Porter has designed and led engineering for hundreds of products and earned more than 25 patents during her career. She founded the product engineering consulting firm, HatchOne, where she executed over 50 product development programs for a variety of companies that needed engineering expertise.

Porter has served as advanced product engineer for a small team of NIKE top product creators charged with pioneering new processes, materials, and technologies for future product use. She began her career at ILC Dover as a mechanical and project engineer where she designed concepts for the next generation Shuttle Space Suit gloves.

“I am excited to join AtlasIED at such a pivotal time for the company and the industry,” Porter said. “AtlasIED has an incredible roadmap of new products that will address customer challenges such as creating more enjoyable experiences and improving safety. I look forward to helping design and bring these products to market.”