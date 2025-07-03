How Riedel Communications Enhances Trackside Operations at GT Racing

Riedel Communications has partnered with U.K.-based endurance GT team Garage 59 to deliver a fully integrated communications solution that is already playing a key role in the team’s phenomenal start to the 2025 racing season. Leveraging Riedel’s Bolero wireless intercom system in combination with the RiFace radio interface for seamless race control, Garage 59 has gained a new level of clarity, reliability, and scalability in its trackside operations, where it provides crucial support across the team’s GT World Challenge Europe and International GT Open campaigns.

Formed ahead of the new season, this partnership has helped the team to hit the ground running. Garage 59 is fielding three cars in 2025 and has already delivered a string of strong results across both race series, reaffirming the team’s status as a serious contender in the world of GT racing.

"This partnership with Garage 59 is an exciting step forward as we expand our motorsports presence in the U.K..," said Nacho Lee, program manager global events, Riedel Communications. "It's also a powerful example of the close cooperation between Riedel's Product and Managed Technology divisions. By working together, we’re delivering a fully integrated solution that meets the high demands of endurance racing."

(Image credit: Riedel)

Originally introduced to Bolero through Riedel’s Product Division, Garage 59 transitioned to a more comprehensive system with Riedel’s Managed Technology Division (MT) providing radio infrastructure and dry hire services for major events such as the 24-hour races at Nürburgring and Spa. The team also benefits from MT-exclusive helmet kits and a custom-built Riedel rack integrating Bolero, StageLink, and RiFace units—boosting in-race coordination and overall efficiency.

"We needed a communications solution that matched the pace and precision of our team, and Riedel delivered on all fronts," said Andrew Kirkaldy, team principal, Garage 59. "The clarity, reliability, and adaptability of the system have become a real competitive advantage for us this season."

(Image credit: Riedel)

Riedel Communications will continue to support Garage 59 throughout the 2025 season, with plans for further initiatives to spotlight the team’s progress and the communications technologies enabling it. "Garage 59 is a premium team with a dynamic setup and strong ambitions," added Lee. "We’re proud that our technology—and the dedication of our MT technicians—is helping them unlock their full potential on track, and we’re already looking forward to deepening our cooperation in the future."