Start Your Engines... And Watch This DVIGear Racing Simulator

By ( AV Network ) published

Did you see the DVIGear and SDVoE technology at InfoComm? We did... and it was awesome.

The DVIGear racing modulator at the SDVoE Alliance booth was a big hit with fans.
(Image credit: DVIGear)

InfoComm 2025 is in the books, but the DVIGear DisplayNet DN-300T SDVoE Transceiver left a lasting impression. The solution won SVC Best of Show honors; however, it wasn't just the device that wowed the judges, it was the showcase as well.

At the show, DVIGear showed off the DisplayNet DN-300T SDVoE Transceiver at the SDVoE Alliance booth in a Formula IP racing simulator. It was designed to highlight the new(er) SDVoE Alliance Power of 10+ initiative , and highlight it did.

The Formula IP Racing Rig provided zero-frame latency, flawless 4K/60p image quality, and high-speed USB extension in a race against the clock, driving one of the fastest production cars ever built. It was powered by the DisplayNet DN-300T, a fully bi-directional Transceiver that offers simultaneous TX/RX operation, and the DN-300H, which offers that has switchable Transmitter/Receiver operation with powerful KVM features. Both models possess an ultra-compact, low-profile form and provide 4K/60 (4:4:4) video distribution with limitless scalability, zero-frame latency and zero image artifacts.

