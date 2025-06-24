Start Your Engines... And Watch This DVIGear Racing Simulator

(Image credit: DVIGear)

InfoComm 2025 is in the books, but the DVIGear DisplayNet DN-300T SDVoE Transceiver left a lasting impression. The solution won SVC Best of Show honors; however, it wasn't just the device that wowed the judges, it was the showcase as well.

[Pro AV Technology Is Powering the New NASCAR Remote Race Control Room]

At the show, DVIGear showed off the DisplayNet DN-300T SDVoE Transceiver at the SDVoE Alliance booth in a Formula IP racing simulator. It was designed to highlight the new(er) SDVoE Alliance Power of 10+ initiative , and highlight it did.

InfoComm 2025 - DisplayNet Formula IP Preview - YouTube Watch On

The Formula IP Racing Rig provided zero-frame latency, flawless 4K/60p image quality, and high-speed USB extension in a race against the clock, driving one of the fastest production cars ever built. It was powered by the DisplayNet DN-300T, a fully bi-directional Transceiver that offers simultaneous TX/RX operation, and the DN-300H, which offers that has switchable Transmitter/Receiver operation with powerful KVM features. Both models possess an ultra-compact, low-profile form and provide 4K/60 (4:4:4) video distribution with limitless scalability, zero-frame latency and zero image artifacts.

DisplayNet Formula IP in action at InfoComm 2025 - YouTube Watch On