RGB Spectrum Debuts New Zio Recording and Streaming Media Server

The What: RGB Spectrum has expanded its line of multi-channel recording and streaming systems with the new Zio Media Server. The Zio Media Server is a fully integrated system for simultaneously recording, storing, and distributing streams of high-resolution, real-time imagery using the H.264 compression standard.

The What Else: The Zio Media Server provides the ability to record streams while simultaneously outputting other streams. The server is used with RGB Spectrum’s Zio codecs for multicast encoding and decoding at origination and destination points to provide a complete solution. The server is offered in a variety of hardware configurations depending on the number of simultaneous streams required.

[RGB Spectrum Intros 4K Extender with USB Control]

The Zio Media Server is well suited for mission-critical applications including simulation, training, command and control, missile testing/telemetry, C4ISR, and mission analysis.

In a simulator application, for example, the instructor can view data seen by the pilot on a real-time basis while the same information is being recorded on the Zio Media Server. Observers in remote locations can view the same visuals, real-time or afterwards. While a simulation is being recorded and streamed to an Instructor’s Operating Station, previously recorded simulations can be recalled and streamed out to a debriefing room.

The Bottom Line: Zio Media Server’s combination of image quality, rich feature set, and performance make it well suited for demanding, mission-critical applications.