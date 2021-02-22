RGB Spectrum Intros 4K Extender with USB Control

The What: RGB Spectrum has announced CAT-Linx 2 Plus, a new model of 4K extender with integrated USB control.

The What Else: CAT-Linx 2 Plus extenders transmit high-resolution signals up to 100 meters using conventional Cat-6/7 cable. CAT-Linx 2 Plus also provides transparent USB extension for KVM control of remote devices. New technology delivers visually lossless compression when transmitting a 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 signal.

For installation ease and convenience, CAT-Linx 2 Plus extenders have integrated power to supply endpoints over THEsame Cat-x cable that carries the video and data signals. This eliminates the need for external power connections. A CAT-Linx 2 pair needs only one power supply connected to the transmitter to power both devices.

The Bottom Line: CAT-Linx 2 Plus extenders support HDCP 2.2, HDR, and multi-channel audio. In addition to built-in KVM control of remote devices, the signal extenders can control display devices using IR pass-through and bidirectional RS-232 signal transmission.