QSC Announces New Teams-Certified Meeting Room Accessories

The What: QSC has announced a complete portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified meeting room accessories developed in partnership with Sennheiser and Logitech.

The What Else: The Teams Rooms accessory portfolio centers on the Q-SYS Ecosystem and the Q-SYS 110f Core processor, which combines audio, video, and control capabilities for QSC native or third-party peripherals into a single integrated appliance. Further support is provided by a full line of QSC ENERGY STAR-qualified SPA Series power amplifiers and the complete range of QSC AcousticDesign Series loudspeakers. Q-SYS NS Series network switches designed and manufactured by Dell EMC and pre-configured by QSC can be used to further simplify installation, setup, and management. QSC and Sennheiser have also partnered to include the Teams Rooms-certified Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone, including a control plugin for software integration into the Q-SYS Ecosystem.

The Q-SYS Ecosystem also provides scalable, standards-based AV infrastructure that simplifies integration with many other Teams Rooms certified accessories, including the Logitech Tap touch controller and Logitech Rally Camera. Full room solutions can now be easily designed and configured to address the unique needs of larger physical spaces including additional processing requirements and more challenging audio/speech/video reinforcement typically required in more complex, high-value, specialized spaces.

“These newly certified solutions give IT and AV Mmanagers the opportunity to extend their Microsoft Teams experience into rooms that traditionally required complicated programming, separate DSP and control integration schemes,” said Jason Moss, VP of alliances and market development, QSC. “We have worked with Microsoft to remove the guesswork out of specialty room design and deployment for Teams Rooms.”

The Bottom Line: These accessories are designed to provide complete room solutions that simplify installation and management for high-value divisible spaces, training rooms, executive boardrooms, and all-hands spaces while delivering a high quality Microsoft Teams experience for end users.