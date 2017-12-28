PSNI Global Alliance Adds Two Locations in Spain

- PSNI Global Alliance has selected Ditec Comunicaciones as its newest member. Ditec Comunicaciones will cover Spain for PSNI with offices in Madrid and Barcelona.
- The PSNI Global Alliance board of directors has recognized that Spain is one of the fastest growing countries in the Eurozone right now. Selecting an integrator for this territory is instrumental for the continued growth of the organization and for the strategic partnerships of the entire alliance.
- “Membership is not taken lightly,” explained Chris Miller, PSNI’s executive director. “It needs to be a fit for them, a fit for our entire 40-plus member alliance, and ultimately comes down to a commitment to best-in-class service, support, and ability. We believe Ditec Comunicaciones and their proven commitment to excellence, creative solution offerings, and knowledge will be an asset to our Global Alliance.”
- “Ditec Comunicaciones partnership with PSNI’s Global Alliance will be a huge advantage to our entire network,” said director of international development, John Fuchs. “Bringing different best-in-class organizations from around the world together to understand international business practices, local technology trends, and understanding market changes and developments makes us stronger and more connected.”