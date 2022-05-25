ProSource Raises $175K for Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas

ProSource (opens in new tab), the largest audio, video, and integration buying group in the United States, proudly announced that $175,000 was raised by the organization for Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas during a fundraising event held at the ProSource Spring Meeting last week. The total amount of donations exceeded the goal of making 15 wishes come true.

The ProSource event challenged 15 sponsors to stretch their creativity with props, costumes, auctions and games to encourage the crowd of ProSource members and vendors to donate to their deserving "Wish Kid." Origin Acoustic's Marc Fisher served as the evening's emcee and rallied the crowd to open their hearts and wallets, raising the grand total.

"ProSource has made so many wishes possible for our children over the years," said Shelby Gill, interim CEO of Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas. "But they don't stop at just granting wishes—they are always interested in learning our Wish Kids' stories and making them feel like part of the ProSource family. ProSource has an incredible community centered culture, and we are so honored to be part of their philanthropic impact."

The evening was a huge success with these sponsors pulling out all the stops to fulfill a wide variety of wishes:

Premium Audio Company: I wish to go to the Florida theme parks!

Origin Acoustics: I wish to go on a beach vacation!

Lenbrook: I wish to have archery equipment!

Technology Designer: I wish to have an outdoor kitchen!

Sound United: I wish to customize my 1983 Chevy truck!

DMF Lighting: I wish to have a camper!

Maxicon: I wish to be a Twitch Streamer!

Coastal Source: I wish to have a backyard playground!

AudioControl: I wish to travel and see the Blue Angels Air Show!

WAC Lighting: I wish to have a military experience!

Savant: I wish to meet the NY Yankees!

Snap One: I wish to have a college scholarship!

Technology Insider Group: I wish to have a royal princess ball!

I wish to have a royal princess ball! Samsung: Event Sponsor

"We set ourselves a goal of $150,000 this year, and we want to thank everyone for their generosity in helping us exceed the target," said Jessica Paskon, vice president of finance and operations, ProSource. "Tens of thousands of volunteers, donors, and supporters advance the Make-A-Wish vision to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness. The overwhelming success of this annual fund-raising event is a reflection of the heart and passion of our organization."