Brad Sousa Impact Fund Now Accepting Applications for Grants

The Brad Sousa Impact Fund , organized by the AVIXA Foundation, is accepting applications for grants through May 5, 2025. Recipients will be honored at InfoComm 2025.

[AV Network's Full InfoComm 2025 Coverage]

(Image credit: AVIXA)

The fund was created to honor the profound legacy of the late Brad Sousa, chief technology officer of AVI Systems and AVIXA Board of Directors member. Whether in the home or the workplace, he lived a life loving not just with words or speech but with actions and in truth. He was known to say, “Influence is the counterfeit of impact.” He was committed to making a difference in all his pursuits, both personal and professional.

In keeping with Sousa’s ethos, the Brad Sousa Impact Fund supports the AVIXA Foundation’s global mission through impact investing and ipartnerships, with a key focus on developing audiovisual and digital transformation professionals and their understanding of each other’s overlapping needs. Through digital transformation, organizations and communities embed technologies within our society to create meaningful impact and promote fundamental change.

The Brad Sousa Impact Fund will award grants to:

People in pursuit of educational and vocational outcomes

Programs with social consciousness and purpose that impact society, community, and culture

Partnerships that amplify missions of associations, community, and nonprofit organizations

“Audiovisual and digital transformation professionals have the ability to make profound and lasting change in the world. The Brad Sousa Impact Fund seeks to support and empower them to reach their ambitions,” said Sarah Joyce, executive director of the AVIXA Foundation and chief global officer of AVIXA. “The AVIXA Foundation is looking forward to providing funding through the Brad Sousa Impact Fund to support people and organizations that carry this vision.”