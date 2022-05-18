ProSource Announces PRO and Power Level 2021 Members of the Year

ProSource, the largest audio, video, and integration buying group in the United States, announced the 2021 PRO and Power Level Members of the Year annual honorees, to be celebrated at the ProSource Spring Meeting 2022, being held at the La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio, TX, from May 16-20, 2022.

"Congratulations to the PRO and Power level 2021 Member of the Year honorees," said Dave Workman, CEO of ProSource. "Both the PRO and Power level honorees have met or exceeded the established criteria for this award, including a member's participation within the group, support of group brands, conducting business in a manner that stands as an example to other members and selection for industry awards and recognition."

[ProSource Names Industry Veteran Jim Pearse as Incoming President]

"We extend our heartiest congratulations to all of the 2021 Members of the Year," commented Jim Pearse, president of ProSource. "ProSource, the brand leader of buying groups for 2021 and 2022 according to CE Pro, provides the widest array of educational programs, access to premium vendors, and fosters peer-to-peer relationships with other members, making ProSource membership one of the best business decisions our members have made."

Bjorn Dybdahl (Image credit: ProSource)

The 2021 PRO Level Member of the Year is:

Bjorn's Audio Video: Bjorn Dybdahl, President and Kris Dybdahl, Vice President

Kris Dybdahl (Image credit: ProSource)

"We are truly honored and proud to be chosen as the ProSource PRO Member of the Year," said Bjorn Dybdahl, president, Bjorn's Audio Video. "2022 marks our 47th year of business and whether it's the vendor relationships, the forums provided to network and share ideas with other integrators, the phenomenal access to training through ProSourceU, or one of our other programs our ProSource family is an integral part of our success, and we certainly would not be where we are today without them," added Kris Dybdahl, vice president, Bjorn's Audio Video.

[The Nine 2022: Meet 9 Pro AV Superstars]

"On behalf of the entire ProSource team, I am delighted to congratulate the seasoned executive team, strong leadership and the engaged employees at Bjorn's Audio Video on this well-deserved honor," remarked Jessica Paskon, vice president, finance and operations, ProSource. "Thank you for being a part of the ProSource family and for your many years of support of the programs, vendor partners, and initiatives provided by the organization."

The 2021 Power Level Member of the Year is:

Argenta Solutions: Brad Larkin, president; Justin Rollins, vice president; Will Alley, vice president

(Image credit: ProSource)

"Argenta Solutions would like to extend our sincere appreciation to ProSource for this incredible recognition," said Brad Larkin, president, Argenta Solutions. Justin Rollins and Will Alley, both vice presidents, Argenta Solutions added, "To receive this award, knowing the quality of integrators that comprise the Power Dealer membership, is truly an honor. We count ourselves lucky to be associated with this organization and its members. Thank you, ProSource."

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021]

"When Argenta Solutions joined ProSource, I knew Brad, Will, and Justin were going to be rock stars," commented Samantha Summerville, ProSource district manager for the South Central region. "Out of the gate they were attending events and adding new vendors with no pause. Advancing from CI to Power was a no brainer as they grew over the years. Seeing the 'strive for better' attitude that Brad and his team have is inspiring and I can't wait to see them succeed even further. There is an amazing work family culture at Argenta and I am happy to call them my friends and have them as a part of my work family here at ProSource. Congratulations to Argenta Solutions and see you at the pool."