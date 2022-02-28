Paju City Civic Center Upgrades, Adds Flexibility with Harman Professional Solutions

At Paju City Civic Center the TechDataPS Co. Ltd. installation team utilized JBL VTX V20 professional loudspeakers and S25 compact high-output line array subwoofers to deliver full dynamics, wide coverage and crystal-clear sound throughout the venue. Additionally, JBL SRX712 stage monitors provide equally clear and distortion-free sound for onstage performers.

To create a lively and engaging space for visitors to the Paju City Civic Center, TechDataPS Co. Ltd. installed a powerful audio system featuring Harman Professional Solutions.

Established in 1994, South Korea's Paju City Civic Center is a public facility owned by the Paju City Facility Management Corporation, with five floors above ground and five basement floors. The public corporation utilizes the Center to promote the arts, host sporting events and improve the quality of life for Paju residents. However, the venue's existing audio system presented major challenges, including inconsistent electrical work and a lack of output from the speaker amplifier, prompting organizers to commission a complete system overhaul.

Additionally, the Center is an old building that isn't structurally equipped to handle modern audio systems without additional support. After conducting a structural safety diagnosis, TechDataPS Co. Ltd. overcame these challenges by designing and installing a new audio system using flexible piping and versatile JBL Professional, Crown and Soundcraft audio solutions.

By designing and installing a new audio system using flexible piping and versatile JBL Professional, Crown and Soundcraft audio solutions, TechDataPS Co. Ltd. overcame the challenges of an old building not structurally equipped to handle modern audio systems without additional support. (Image credit: Harman Professional Solutions)

The installation team utilized JBL VTX V20 professional loudspeakers and S25 compact high-output line array subwoofers to deliver full dynamics, wide coverage and crystal-clear sound throughout the venue. Additionally, JBL SRX712 stage monitors provide equally clear and distortion-free sound for onstage performers. Crown I-Tech 4x3500HD amplifiers with OMNIDRIVE HD Processing and the LevelMAX Limiter Suite efficiently power the speakers, and the Soundcraft Vi2000 digital audio console and Vi Stagebox offer outstanding mixing power and input flexibility.

Organizers for the Paju City Civic Center noted how the venue's age presented a unique challenge, but a new system with best-in-class technology was nonetheless a priority. They commended the TechDataPS team for their technical skills and achieving a satisfying final setup.

"For a facility like Paju City Civic Center that hosts a wide range of events, a versatile audio system that creates immaculate guest experiences is a must," said Amar Subash, Director, Channel Management and Audio Solutions, Harman Professional Solutions, APAC. "We thank our partner TechData PS for their expertise and dedication to executing the project to perfection and trusting Harman's solutions to achieve a great audio experience."