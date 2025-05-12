Renkus-Heinz Helps Portland International Welcome Travelers

Portland International Airport's (PXD) latest modernization project, part of the ambitious PDX Next initiative—a comprehensive, multi-phase effort to expand and modernize the airport—is reimagining the airport experience, blending innovative technology with eye-catching architectural design. Central to this transformation is the installation of Renkus-Heinz’s Iconyx Compact ICC12/3 loudspeakers.

The main terminal’s overhaul serves as the centerpiece of this vision. Designed with an emphasis on openness and natural elements, the new terminal features soaring wooden ceilings, abundant daylight, and locally sourced materials, all reflecting Oregon’s outdoor ethos.

However, the open-concept design presented significant challenges for audio design. Without conventional walls or ceilings to house traditional sound systems, the project team had to think innovatively to meet the airport’s stringent requirements for coverage, clarity, and aesthetic integration. PAE—a firm involved in the project since 2013—collaborated with the global engineering consultancy Arup to address these challenges. Together, they selected Renkus-Heinz’s Iconyx Compact Series ICC12/3 loudspeakers as the ideal solution for delivering premium audio performance in this unique environment.

(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

“The biggest challenge was the lack of walls or ceilings to mount equipment,” explained Ryan Lalum, senior associate at PAE. “The open design of the terminal was intended to mimic the outdoors, with no traditional infrastructure to conceal speakers. This required us to develop an innovative solution: the Integrated Technology Poles.”

The Integrated Technology Poles, custom-designed for the project, are modular structures housing multiple technologies. In addition to the Renkus-Heinz loudspeakers, the poles incorporate fire alarm coverage, cameras, lighting, Wi-Fi access points, and more. Each pole was manufactured from 100% metal and designed to be rotatable for precise alignment. “Every access point and coverage area was modelled in the design phase to ensure seamless installation on-site,” Lalum noted.

Pre-fabricated off-site, the poles were delivered fully assembled, allowing for efficient installation with minimal disruption. “The modular design not only supports current needs but also offers flexibility for future expansions or reconfigurations,” added Lalum. The decision to use Renkus-Heinz Iconyx Compact loudspeakers was driven by the brand’s reputation for reliability, advanced beam-steering technology, and superior audio quality.

“Renkus-Heinz’s beam-steering arrays provided the large coverage patterns and tight dispersion we needed,” said Lalum. “This allowed us to direct sound precisely where it was required, minimizing interference and ensuring intelligibility.”

Prior to installation, the team conducted extensive testing, including a full-scale mock-up of the poles in an airplane hangar. “We invited the airport’s client team to experience the system firsthand,” Lalum recalled. “Everyone was blown away by the clarity and performance. It sealed the decision to go with Renkus-Heinz.”

The Iconyx Compact ICC12/3 loudspeakers were chosen for their advanced capabilities, including beam-steering technology, which ensures precise sound dispersion for clear, focused audio in passenger flow areas while minimizing spillover into operational zones. Their Dante Connectivity simplifies integration with the airport’s digital infrastructure, enabling individually addressable speakers and streamlined maintenance. Additionally, their compact, narrow design allows seamless installation within the Integrated Technology Poles, maintaining the terminal’s aesthetic integrity.

The system provides 100% coverage throughout the terminal, delivering crisp, intelligible audio for paging announcements, wayfinding, and general communications.

The TCORE project required an extraordinary level of collaboration between stakeholders. “Renkus-Heinz played a key role in the project’s success,” Lalum emphasized. “From providing demo units and EASE files to supporting design and commissioning, their team was incredibly responsive and collaborative. The same can be said for Arup, the contractor, and the Port of Portland. This level of teamwork is rare and was essential for such a complex project.”

The installation was completed in August 2024 as part of the project’s first phase. Despite ongoing construction in other areas, the system’s performance has already received praise. “The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” Lalum reported. “Passengers and staff alike have noted the clarity of the announcements. Even in a bustling, open terminal, every message is crisp and intelligible. That’s a testament to the precision of the beam-steering technology.”

The modernization of PDX is far from complete. Additional Integrated Technology Poles and Renkus-Heinz speakers will be installed as the project progresses, ensuring seamless audio coverage across the entire terminal. Meanwhile, the airport’s new design – including its striking wooden roof, constructed off-site and installed using mega-movers – continues to attract attention for its architectural ingenuity.

“The Integrated Technology Poles are a perfect embodiment of the project’s ethos,” Lalum concluded. “They’re innovative, functional, and beautifully designed – just like the terminal itself. And the Renkus-Heinz speakers are a vital part of that success.”