Enhanced Sonic Clarity from the VTX A6 System

The Miller Center for the Arts at Reading Area Community College hosts more than 100 ticketed events annually, and many more college and civic engagements. That's why venue leaders sought to modernize its aging sound system to meet the expectations of both audiences and touring professionals with a new JBL VTX A6 line array system and Crown iTech Series amplifiers.

The center is an acoustically refined performing arts center known for hosting a wide array of national acts, local productions, student showcases, and community programming. STRAY Production Services, a longtime user and integrator of JBL Professional products, partnered with the college to deliver a comprehensive audio upgrade. The new setup now provides pristine clarity, even coverage, and a sleek aesthetic that complements the unique design of the room.

“This beautiful venue hosts everything from national music acts and spoken word performances to film studies,” said Eric Lizotte, VP of systems integration at STRAY. “We needed a solution that could provide exceptional sonic quality every day while honoring aesthetic, budgetary and timeline constraints. JBL VTX A6 delivered on all fronts.”

One of the most unique design aspects of the space is its predominantly white interior, which is uncommon for theater environments. To minimize visual distraction, STRAY specified white JBL VTX A6 enclosures that blend cleanly into the architecture. “It’s not the traditional choice, but for this room, it was the right one,” Lizotte added.

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

Beyond aesthetics, the upgrade was driven by performance. The room's dimensions presented coverage challenges, especially with the previous system that lacked clarity and failed to consistently reach all seating zones. The JBL VTX A6 system, with its 120-degree horn, allowed STRAY to deliver seamless coverage while keeping the rig out of the sightline. The system was supplemented with JBL B15 subwoofers on the main hang, additional flown JBL ASB7128 subwoofers, JBL AM5212/64 speakers for the upper balcony, JBL AC18/95 speakers for the under-balcony and JBL AC 18/95 speakers for front fills. The PA system is managed by BSS BLU-160, connected to the venue’s existing Dante network for streamlined audio control and connectivity.

“The acoustics of the room are well controlled, so the real challenge was coverage,” said Lizotte. "This installation has been a great showcase of what the JBL VTX A6 can do. Because the boxes are so compact, we were able to deploy more elements per hang. This gave us finer resolution in our coverage approach and smoother transitions between each zone. The combination of A6 and B15 for the main arrays was just right for the room with plenty of power and impact. The first show I saw after the upgrade was Marc Cohn and it felt like listening on a pair of nearfields.”

The system is powered by Crown iTech amplifiers, which are purpose-built to drive the VTX Series. STRAY leveraged JBL's Line Array Calculator and Performance Manager software from design through commissioning, ensuring optimal configuration and giving the client real-time system monitoring capabilities.

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

The results were immediately apparent. Musicians on tour, guest engineers and even campus leaders noticed the dramatic improvement in audio clarity. “One of the deans, who was aware of the project but not all of the technical particulars, commented that the audio sounded clearer and more consistent within the venue,” Lizotte recalled.

“STRAY has an exceptional team that delivers outstanding quality of work,” concluded Brett Buckwalter, The Miller Center for the Arts Theater’s technical director. “They took great care of our facility and infrastructure. The project came with challenges, but their solutions and communication made the process seamless. We’re thrilled with the results.”