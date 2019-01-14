Lendlease outfits Barangaroo building with Harman Professional Solutions

Fredon Technology recently partnered with Audio Systems Logic to outfit Lendlease’s new Barangaroo office building with an integrated Harman networked AV solution to create an innovative, activity-based workspace environment.

Headquartered in Sydney, Lendlease is a leading international property and infrastructure group responsible for many monumental construction projects that have become cornerstones within their local communities, including the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, the Olympic Athletes’ Village in London, and the Sydney Opera House. With the goal of improving their activity-based working model, Lendlease hired leading AV specialist consultants Audio Systems Logic to design a building-wide networked AV solution. After careful consideration, Audio Systems Logic selected a Harman system comprised of AMX SVSI solutions and JBL Professional speakers.

“Lendlease wanted to make sure the AV system in their new building would complement their activity-based workplace office design,” said Aleksandra Deren, consultant, Audio Systems Logic. “To help them achieve this goal, we proposed implementing a versatile networked AV solution that could support a wide range of presentation styles and activities. We selected Harman's AMX SVSI solutions to ensure the new system is flexible, reliable, and easy to use.”

The Audio Systems Logic team determined that an IP-based solution would give Lendlease the flexibility needed to achieve their vision. AMX SVSI solutions played a big role in enabling Audio Systems Logic to deliver a reliable network performance and intuitive AV operation throughout the entire building. To minimize the uplink bandwidth between individual floors, Fredon Technology installed AMX SVSI N1000 Series encoders and decoders on each floor. This ensured video could be delivered to thousands of destinations across a range of applications and networks.

“We have utilized SVSI in previous installations and were immediately impressed by how quickly it allows you to switch between different presentation formats, video conferencing, and more,” said Nick Orsatti, general sanager - NSW, Fredon Technology. “The Lendlease installment was a much bigger project in scope, but the intuitive design of the SVSI system helped us overcome the challenges associated with a much larger deployment.”

The installation team outfitted the facility with a range of AMX Modero Touch Panels to give staff the ability to quickly and easily set up multimedia presentations. Modero Touch Panels deliver intuitive, gesture-based operation in a streamlined interface that is ideal for interactive meetings and to enhance collaboration. The entire system is controlled using AMX NetLinx Controllers and managed & monitored via the AMX Resource Management Suite.

“As one of the world’s largest property and construction companies, we focus on not just creating the best assets but also activating them,” said Katrina Stewart, workplace delivery manager, Lendlease. “We wanted to showcase to our clients a future-forward workspace that supports collaboration and video conferencing across multiple locations. With this overall goal in mind, Audio Systems Logic teamed up with Fredon Technology to create a unique workspace with a simple user experience tailored to our specific needs. We’re glad to say that the entire Lendlease team is raving about how easy it is to use the AMX SVSI system. We’re excited to see people moving away from booking formal meeting rooms in favor of using more of these open, collaborative spaces.”

To offer pristine sound quality throughout the entire facility, Fredon Technology equipped the building with JBL Control 24C and 24CT Micro ceiling speakers. The speakers deliver extremely wide coverage and smooth frequency response to ensure that audio streamed over the network can be heard with clarity from anywhere in the building.

“It is a privilege to see our networked AV solutions helping leading companies like Lendlease implement customized, multifaceted solutions for their activity-based workplaces,” said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP & GM, Harman Professional Solutions, APAC. “We thank Audio Systems Logic and Fredon Technology for their exceptional service and inspiring workplace innovation by transforming the perception of modern meeting spaces.”