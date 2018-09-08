Kota Kinabalu Marriott Uses Harman Professional Solutions

Mahajak Trio outfitted the Kota Kinabalu Marriott hotel with a custom Harman Professional Solutions audio system. The company collaborated with AV system integrator Eastern Global Sdn.Bhd.

Kota Kinabalu Marriott hired Mahajak Trio to install an audio system capable of delivering sound throughout the resort. Mahajak Trio designed a complete Harman Professional Solutions audio system made up of JBL Professional speakers and power amplifiers, AKG microphones, and BSS signal processors.

“Kota Kinabalu Marriott needed an all-new state-of-the-art audio solution capable of distributing a large number of audio channels throughout their massive facilities,” said TK YIP, senior business manager of Mahajak Trio. “We were able to design the perfect solution using Harman products thanks to their flexibility, reliability, and impeccable sound quality.”

Kota Kinabalu Marriott’s new audio system utilizes self-powered JBL SRX815P and PRX812W loudspeakers, as well as JBL PRX818XLF subwoofers for stunning sound quality in the Grand Ballroom. Guests can enjoy performances anywhere on the premises with JBL Control 16C/T, Control 47C/T, 8124 and 8138 in-ceiling loudspeakers powered by JBL CSA 140Z and CSA 1300Z single-channel amplifiers.

The system can be controlled with the JBL CSR-V remote volume control and distributed using BSS BLU-160 signal processors, analog input card, BLU-BOB2 break out box, and Ethernet controllers. Kota Kinabalu Marriott was also outfitted with a pair of JBL LSR305 2‑way studio monitors for reference monitoring. The Grand Ballroom utilizes AKG D5 and WMS470 D5 handheld mics, a CGN331 E gooseneck microphone, and a CS3 BU Conference base unit paired with a CS3 DU 30 delegate and CS3 CU 30 chairman microphones.

“We were absolutely thrilled at what a difference the new audio system has made,” said Denison Seow, Eastern Global managing director. “Our client comment on the sound quality in the Grand Ballroom at every event, and now they can enjoy performances from anywhere on the premises. It’s really elevated the luxury level here at Kota Kinabalu Marriott.”

“Harman is extremely delighted to be the brand of choice for the Kota Kinabalu Marriott Hotel and for creating a unique entertainment space for their patrons,” said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP & GM, Harman Professional Solutions, APAC. "We would like to thank the team of Mahajak Trio for their customer-first approach and for executing the entire project flawlessly.”