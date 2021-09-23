Case Study: CMET Creates Versatile Auditorium with HARMAN Professional Solutions

To ensure that its auditorium is ready for a wide range of events, the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (CMET) enlisted KVIK Infotel to equip the facility with an end-to-end HARMAN Professional Solutions audio system.

An autonomous group under the Government of India’s Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, CMET, with headquarters in Pune, India, is a research institute dedicated to developing materials for electronics using local resources and supporting India’s technological industries. Administrators at CMET wanted to utilize the facility’s auditorium for events including training sessions, conferences and seminars; however, the auditorium’s previous audio system lacked versatility for different types of events. To meet CMET’s goals, AV integration provider KVIK Infotel overhauled the auditorium with flexible and cost-effective JBL Professional, Crown Audio, Soundcraft, BSS and AKG audio solutions.

“The Centre For Material for Electronics Technology required an audio solution that could provide breathtaking sound output and clarity for a variety of events such as trainings, presentations and seminars,” said K. Venkata Krishna Rao, Director, KVIK Infotel, Hyderabad. “We decided that the JBL PRX speakers would be the best solution, as they would deliver extensive coverage. The solutions we received from HARMAN surpassed our expectations.”

The installation team designed the new audio system so that the auditorium could be used either at full capacity or as two separate seminar halls and still have pristine sound quality and coverage in either setting. The combined set of JBL PRX415M two-way monitors and PRX418S subwoofers create a system with clear highs, deep lows and up to 135 dB of output. Additionally, JBL AC18/26 and Control 23-1 loudspeakers offer optimized frequency response and reinforced coverage during full-capacity events.

To power the system, KVIK Infotel selected JBL Commercial CSA240Z and Crown XTi 2 Series amplifiers to provide unmatched performance and efficiency for any event held in the auditorium. The BSS BLU-100 signal processor brings plenty of bandwidth and low-latency processing to the system, featuring twelve analog inputs and a 48-channel digital audio bus. To give CMET employees easy control over the new system, the KVIK Infotel team installed the Soundcraft Signature 22, a compact but versatile analog mixing console with EQ control and a built-in Lexicon Effects Engine.

Finally, to capture high-quality audio onstage and during speaking events, KVIK supplied CMET with AKG microphones. The GN50 ESP are sleek and dynamic gooseneck microphones perfect for those speaking at the auditorium’s podium. The WMS470 wireless microphone set, meanwhile, offers 14 hours of battery life and up to 16 channels on the same frequency band for events requiring more inputs and flexibility.