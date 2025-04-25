Powersoft Provides Sound Makeover at RAI Amsterdam

The RAI Amsterdam Forum, located in Netherlands, is no stranger to innovative Pro AV. The 123-year old venue played host to ISE for more than a decade. When the center need an upgrade to provide high-quality audio for its visitors, Powersoft’s Unica cloud-based amplifier platform helped transformed the experience.

The goal was to replace the aging amplifiers that had deteriorated over time, leading to operational failures in the venue’s line array system. Tasked with this was Van Brienen AV, led by technician Mike Weijers.

According to Jeroen van Brienen, owner of Van Brienen AV, one of the main challenges for the project was replacing the old amplification system while ensuring minimal disruption. “The existing setup required two full racks of equipment, but Powersoft Unica condensed the entire setup into a single half rack,” he explained. This reduced space dramatically without compromising on power output.

The new system makes up of six Unica 5K4 and two Unica 9K4 four-channel amplifiers that power eight Electro-Voice XLD281, eight XLE181 and four X1i-212/90 line array speakers, two XSUB-F line array subwoofers and four Xi-1082 loudspeakers. The amplifiers, which are fully integrated with Powersoft ArmoníaPlus software, allow for remote configuration, real-time monitoring and advanced DSP tuning. Pre-set DSP configurations help optimize speaker performance without the need for external processing, while its advanced network monitoring capabilities allow the technical team to oversee amplifier performance remotely.

“By installing Unica amplifiers, external processors were no longer needed, as all necessary signal processing is handled directly within the amplifiers,” explained van Brienen. The system received five outputs from the venue’s control room, which are then distributed via Dante networking to the eight Unica amplifiers, ensuring seamless and precise audio routing throughout the Forum.

Time was another critical factor for the installation: “We were asked if it was possible to fix the audio, and it took us four weeks from the initial request to delivery, despite the holiday period,” said van Brienen. The team made sure to simplify the installation process, minimizing the downtime for the venue.

“Unica’s DSP capabilities allowed our team to fine-tune the processing of Electro-Voice line array speakers with ease,” added van Brienen. He also says that right from the start it was clear this project would involve Powersoft, in cooperation with Mennegat, Powersoft’s distributor in the Netherlands. This decision was further influenced by previous successful installations, such as Van Caem Klerks Group’s head office in 2023. “We trusted Powersoft for this project without even considering alternative brands, the company’s reputation for delivering high-quality, efficient solutions made it the natural choice.”

Beyond its audio performance, Powersoft Unica also delivers operational cost savings. With a reduced equipment footprint and lower energy consumption, the new audio system is both cost-effective and future-proof.

“RAI Amsterdam is happy with the end result," Van Brienen concluded. "The team is pleased that we fixed everything in a short timeframe, have excellent audio quality and more space.” With Powersoft’s Unica at its core, the venue is now well-equipped to continue to host world-class events with excellent sound quality.