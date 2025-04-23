A Multi-Level Solution for a Multi-Use Space from Renkus-Heinz

Newcastle University's Stephenson Building is a technologically advanced facility designed to support engineering and science disciplines. With its sprawling multi-level atrium, the building offers an open and dynamic space for presentations, collaborative learning, and events. To solve the audio challenges of 100% intelligibility across its expansive environment, the school turned to U.K.-based integrator CUK Group which selected a Renkus-Heinz public address (PA) solution.

The result has been transformative, enabling clear, impactful sound that enhances every experience within the space. “The atrium is a large, reverberant, open learning space used for multiple events that required intelligibility across the entire area,” explains Mark Bromfield, director of system solutions at CUK. “We instantly thought of Renkus-Heinz for the space, as they have a range of versatile solutions that are perfect for acoustically challenging venues. The advanced beam-steering technology of their loudspeakers made them a perfect fit for the Stephenson Building.”

The team at Newcastle University, led by AV manager Colin Fahay, identified four zones within the atrium that required coverage. Three zones were designated as priorities due to their proximity to the presentation areas, while the fourth zone was considered desirable but not essential. “The installed audio solution has exceeded our expectations,” Fahay says. “It provides clear coverage and intelligibility to all four zones, enabling the audio system to be utilized from any presentation position, not just the designated areas initially identified.”

(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

To achieve this level of performance, the team began with a detailed acoustic analysis of the space, generating an EASE report in collaboration with Renkus-Heinz. The findings guided the selection and placement of key equipment. Two IC Live Gen5 Series ICL-F-RD loudspeakers were positioned left and right of the video wall to cover the stepped seating area, the under-balcony social learning space on the second floor, and the top-tier social learning areas. An additional two ICC24/3-RD Iconyx Compact Series steerable loudspeakers were mounted in the main social learning area to ensure comprehensive coverage across all three floors. “Beam-steering technology from Renkus-Heinz allowed us to precisely direct sound where it was needed, minimizing reflections and ensuring clarity,” Bromfield explains.

Since its commissioning, the new PA system has consistently delivered. “The system has exceeded expectations,” Fahay said. “Its clarity and coverage allow for a wide range of uses, from lectures and presentations to social gatherings, across all levels of the atrium. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of Renkus-Heinz loudspeakers, Newcastle University has set a new standard for audio in educational spaces. This solution represents a significant enhancement to our capabilities, allowing us to better serve our students and staff.”

Newcastle University’s Stephenson Building is now equipped to host a wide array of events and activities, with an audio system that ensures every word is heard and every moment is impactful.