Nominations Open for SCN Stellar Service Awards 2025

SCN is proud to announce the return of the Stellar Service Awards, a unique awards program that recognizes Pro AV companies leading the way with extraordinary service. It's an opportunity for your company to be recognized for its positive impact in providing meaningful and effective services.

"Service has become more important than ever in the Pro AV industry," Mark J. Pescatore, SCN content director. "Technology is important, but so is helping customers make the most of it. Our Stellar Service Awards go behind the scenes to shine the spotlight on manufacturers and distributors that go above and beyond for their customers."

SCN welcomes entries from both manufacturers and distributors in each category. Click here to submit your entry. A $325 fee is required for each entry, but companies can enter separately for as many categories as desired.

SCN's readership audience of more than 39,000 unique monthly site visitors will vote for their favorites, and winners will be announced in the May 2024 issue of Systems Contractor News.

Here is the list of all categories for this year's awards.

Best Design Services/Tools

Best Online Shopping Experience

Best Online Training

Best Project Management Tools

Best Sales Operation

Best Supporting Content

Best Tech Support

Best Value-Added Services

To enter, review the categories above and be ready to select your category when you fill out the form. Entries are due by March 10, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Winners will receive either Platinum, Gold, or Silver marketing assets to use for company promotion, as well as a SCN Stellar Service digital certificate and dedicated editorial coverage across SCN platforms. Also, being a reader-voted award, nominations provide benefits even if you don’t win, as our vast audience will be able to read and recognize your nomination.

Click here to enter the SCN Stellar Service Awards 2025.