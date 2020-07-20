Netgear Shipping Two New Smart Managed Switches

The What: Netgear has announced the availability of GS716TP and GS716TPP, two new 16-port Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Smart Managed Pro Switches with two SFP ports with optional cloud management and 180W and 300W Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) budgets, respectively.

The What Else: Both of these new Smart Managed Pro Switches are positioned to provide the small business landscape with increased value thanks to configurable L2 network features like VLANs and PoE operation scheduling, allowing secure deployment of PoE-based devices. Advanced features such as DiffServ QoS, LACP link aggregation, and Spanning Tree will satisfy even the most advanced small or medium business networks. In addition, they will allow network segregation and secure backup networking, as well as full control over PoE network availability. The latest switches are purposely designed for converged networks where voice, video, and data are all carried on a single network platform.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to the State of AV Over IP

“These new Smart Managed Pro switches from Netgear bring enterprise-class networking to budget-sensitive SMBs. As a leading provider of network equipment for SMBs, Netgear understands the importance of providing a great selection of PoE port counts and PoE power budgets that can adapt to business needs, whether in office, hospitality, catering, education or retail domains,” explains Richard Jonker, VP Product Management, Netgear Business.

Features include Single-Sign-On (SSO) registration for firmware and security updates and warranty entitlement and remote/cloud management capability with Netgear Insight. Users can instantly activate Netgear Insight Cloud management from the web GUI. A one-year one-device subscription to Netgear Insight Premium or Insight Pro is also included with the purchase of each of these switches.

By activating Netgear Insight Cloud management, users will enable management features allowing businesses simpler configuration and deployment from anywhere. This can be done using the Netgear Insight app from mobile devices or the Insight Cloud Portal from any device with a web browser.

GS716TP and GS716TPP include advanced features for SMBs, such as:

180W PoE budget across 16 Gigabit PoE+ ports (GS716TP)

300W PoE budget across 16 Gigabit PoE+ ports (GS716TPP)

Two dedicated Gigabit SFP fiber ports for active-active or active-passive redundant connections in aggregation to your network core

Quiet rack mounting operation with 28.2dB max at 25°C (77°F) ambient

Advanced VLAN support for better network segmentation

Access control lists (ACLs) for granular network access control including 802.1x port authentication

Advanced per port PoE controls for remote power management of PoE connected devices including operation scheduling (e.g. Wireless APs, IP security cameras, VoIP phones, LED lighting, secure access door locks and other IoT devices)

Advanced QoS (Quality of Service) for traffic prioritization including port-based, 802.1p and L2/L3/L4 DSCP-based

Auto “denial-of-service” (DoS) prevention

Energy Efficient Ethernet (IEEE 802.3az) for maximum power savings

The Bottom Line: The GS716TP and GS716TPP Gigabit Smart Managed Pro Switches are designed for advanced small and medium organizations looking for a combination of features, performance, and value.

NETGEAR GS716TP and GS716TPP are available and shipping today in the US, Europe, and Asia.