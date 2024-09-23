NDI in Pro AV: Panasonic Connect Expands NDI Support

Panasonic Connect will extend NDI support to its lineup of 4K integrated cameras including the AW-UE40, AW-UE50, AW-HE145 and AW-UE150 in addition to its Memory Card Camera Recorder, the AG-CX350. As IP technology continues to play a stronger role in video production and quickly becomes a standard in equipment development, this move will help expand the NDI ecosystem for greater efficiency and flexibility in workflows.

“Our collaboration with Panasonic marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the NDI ecosystem,” said Daniel Nergard, president of NDI. “By making NDI a standard feature across a wide range of products, Panasonic enables thousands of users to benefit from the seamless integration and powerful flexibility that IP video production offers. We are excited to see Panasonic leading this change and look forward to the innovative solutions that will emerge as a result of this enhanced accessibility.”

NDI, an open standard for connecting video equipment over IP networks, will enable devices to build systems in standard gigabit IP networks, simplifying the transition of video production workflows to IP environments. As a result of this upgrade, more devices can access NDI-enabled systems on the network, such as switchers, cameras, and media servers. This allows video production crews to seamlessly create and distribute a diverse array of content to their audiences. Additionally, Panasonic’s NDI-enabled PTZ cameras support Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) control and audio/video transmission via a single Ethernet cable, significantly enhancing the ease of installation and reducing cabling costs.

Panasonic’s lineup of NDI-supported products includes:

PTZ Cameras such as the AW-UE160, AW-UE100 and AW-UE80

Studio Cameras such as the AK-UCX100

4K Multipurpose Cameras such as the AW-UB50*3 and AW-UB10

Compact Switchers such as the AV-HSW10 and AV-UHS500

KAIROS IT/IP platform and Video Mixer plug-in for Media Production Suite

The NDI upgrades, which previously required a paid license from Vizrt NDI AB, will be made available via a free firmware update between December 2024 and April 2025. After this period, the models will ship with ready-to-go NDI capabilities.