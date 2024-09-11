Check Out How the Cosm Dome Is Reinventing Watching Sports

Hey sports fans, the Vegas Sphere isn't the only venue providing immersive events completely engulfing spectators in visual ecstasy. Cosm, with locations in Los Angeles-area Hollywood Park that opened in July of this year as well as Dallas which opened August 31, has a dome that is reinventing the sports-watching experience for football... and futbol fans that visit.

Cosm, who has over seven decades of experience in the planetarium business, is now entering the sports and music world. Described as an 'experiential hub', the dome has shown live Premier League (in Los Angeles) and college football (in Dallas) events unlike you have ever seen them before. In what Cosm called a 'shared reality,' the matches and games were shown on an 87-foot LED screen. It looks and feels as if you are at the stadium watching the event. And these are no cheap seats, you are field side, behind the net or in the end zone.

Mind Blowing View of Old Trafford From Cosm Los Angeles Dome - YouTube Watch On

The technology is known as "the dome" and is powered by Pro AV tech like the Unreal Engine on a 9,600-square-foot fine-pitch display that, much like the Vegas Sphere and Disney's Soarin' Around the World, wraps completely around the audience from the ceiling to the floor. Cosm has its own cameras at the events as well. The Dallas venue, which recently showed Georgia defeat Clemson 34-3 in pretty similar clarity as driving to Atlanta itself, is a 65,000-square-foot venue with plenty of seating. Other games shown were Texas, Texas A&M, and Notre Dame.

With successful showings of soccer and Texas college football, the venue plans on showing more live sports—with rumors of the U.S. Open up next—and concerts in the future.

COSM Dallas Texas A&M v Notre Dame - YouTube Watch On