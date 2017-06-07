MuxLab Demos New Solutions at InfoComm 2017

MuxLab will feature two new AV over IP solutions in live demonstrations at InfoComm 2017, creating a scalable method of streaming HDMI video over an Ethernet to enable 24/7 connectivity. Both products are easily integrated with MuxLab’s ProDigital Network Controller (500811), providing an easy method of configuration and control via any smartphone, tablet or laptop.



The HDMI over IP H.264/H.265 PoE (500762) sends HDMI up to 100 meters supporting resolutions up to 4K@60Hz using Cat5e/6 cable in a point-to-point configuration. When connected to a local Ethernet network, point-to-multipoint and multipoint-to-multipoint configurations are established in a low bandwidth, expandable and cost effective manner, untethering the system from dedicated cabling. This transmitter/receiver system has exceptionally low bandwidth requirements, allowing AV streaming around the globe via Ethernet, WiFi or Internet connectivity. The transmitter accepts a 1080p@60Hz input and streams content to the receiver, where the signal is scaled up to 4K@60Hz. The receiver also accepts H.264/H.265 video streams from other devices up to 4K at 60Hz (4:4:4) and supports a USB 3.0 Type A connector for storing and playback of content from an external USB drive. Both may be powered by the connected PoE (PSE) Ethernet Switch, eliminating separate power requirements to simplify the installation.

The AV over IP 4K/60 Uncompressed Extender, UTP (500760) sends HDMI and DisplayPort video signals at resolutions up to 4K@60Hz to nearly unlimited destinations via an Ethernet switch, depending on system bandwidth. Integrators can create 4K video walls, virtual matrix switch and splitter configurations supporting potentially hundreds of displays, using one receiver for each display. Equipment on both sender and receiver sides can be connected up to 100 meters from the 10Gig Ethernet switch via Cat5e/6 cable for added convenience. Two-channel audio can also be embedded (TX) and extracted (RX).