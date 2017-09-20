Multiple New Storage Solutions Available from Chief

Chief is now shipping new storage solutions, including the PAC527 Extra-Large In-Wall Storage Box, the CSPR Component Storage Panel and the CSPH Under-Table Component Storage Panel.



Winner of the AV Technology Best of Show 2017 award at InfoComm, the PAC527 Extra-Large In-Wall Storage Box simplifies flat panel installation by providing an organized, recessed space for routing excess cables and AV components.

A multi-level, multi-sectioned backplane with universal mounting slots makes it easier to arrange components and maximize the space available in all three dimensions. This helps installers be more flexible with difficult port locations on AV equipment. As with Chief’s other in-wall boxes, the PAC527 features break away edges that make it compatible with both standard 3.5” studs and 2.5” studs so installers can easily accommodate any stud depth on site. Knockouts for single gang outlets and 1.25, 1 and 0.5” conduit are built in.

“The PAC527 provides space for more equipment and the back plane helps installers arrange or mount the components in advance before attaching wires on site,” said Gina Schneider, Product Manager.

Bundles are available with box, flange and cover combinations. The PAC527 can be ordered with high-performance, isolated ground 4 or 6 receptacle outlets featuring premium, non-sacrificial multi-stage filtration and surge protection to improve reliability and functionality of connected equipment.

The CSPH Under-Table Component Storage Panel provides storage while eliminating the mess of components and cables underneath conference room tables and desks. With over 350 square inches (2258 square centimeters) of secure attachment area, it’s perfect for ensuring efficient and consistent component placement over large rollouts. Once installed, the CSPH pivots 90° to allow easier access in vertical

position.