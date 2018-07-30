MultiDyne Launches SilverBack V IP-Enhanced Camera-Back Fiber Transport

The What: MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions has designated IBC2018 as the European debut of SilverBack V, the latest in its SilverBack series of camera-mounted fiber transport solutions.

The What Else: The industry’s first 12G- and 4K-capable camera-back system to incorporate an IP output, according to the company, the SilverBack V enables the convergence of fiber and IP-based production workflows while building on the flexibility and robustness of the SilverBack family. MultiDyne will demonstrate the SilverBack V at IBC2018 from September 14-18 at Stand 11.D40 at the RAI Convention and Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam.

“While point-to-point transport over dark fiber continues to offer the greatest bandwidth efficiencies for the high data rates needed in live 4K and 8K productions, the adoption of IP-based networks in broadcast and production workflows is accelerating,” said Frank Jachetta, president, MultiDyne. “SilverBack V seamlessly converges the advantages of fiber transport with a gateway to multipoint IP networking, protecting customers’ long-term investments while delivering immediate, practical benefits today.”

In addition to its future-friendly IP capabilities, SilverBack V also brings several new features and benefits to fiber users in markets ranging from electronic newsgathering (ENG) and live sports coverage to motion picture productions and other remote contribution applications. SilverBack V supports both single-link 12G and quad-link 3G SDI connectivity, maximizing 4K Ultra HD signal interface flexibility.

The SilverBack V base station supports two camera heads simultaneously, enabling cost effectiveness and space savings. A built-in multiviewer provides live monitoring of both camera feeds, with audio monitoring available as an option.

The space-efficiency of the dual-camera base station is paralleled by the reduced width of the SilverBack V camera-back unit, which makes it the most compact unit in the SilverBack family to date. The significantly narrower design enables a much lighter camera-back load and eases operator mobility while still ensuring proper overall weight balance between the camera-back, body, and lens. MultiDyne is also working closely with camera vendors including Sony, Panasonic, Canon, JVC, and more to develop specific SilverBack V designs tailored to the connection points, color, texture, and ergonomics of each camera.

In addition to supporting 12Gbps and 3Gbps connections, SilverBack V also combines 1.5Gbps video, audio, intercom, camera control, tally, data, and power onto a single tactical cable, SMPTE hybrid fiber cable, and/or IP network connection. Integrated expansion slots support a variety of interchangeable I/O connectivity modules for frictionless interoperability with other MultiDyne fiber transport systems and third-party products.

The Bottom Line: MultiDyne’s extensive range of SilverBack camera-back transceivers are designed to help simplify infrastructures, enhance connection flexibility, and provide the high-bandwidth performance needed by Ultra HD formats. SilverBack V adds to this powerful fiber transport foundation by integrating an IP Gateway into the SilverBack V base station, enabling users to deliver content to studios and mobile production vehicles over both SDI and IP network connectivity.