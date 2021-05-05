Modus VR Updates Conferencing Technology Software

The What: Modus VR has upgraded its Virtual Reality software with the addition of new Conference Technology objects, features and partners that specifically address the space planning needs of enterprise technology integrators, designers, architects and customers.

The What Else: Newly added commercial objects include several products from the ever-expanding Modus VR partners such as Logitech (including the Rally series of communications components) and Logitech MeetUp, Salamander Designs Unifi Conference Tables, Bose VB1, Barco Clickshare and XT Series LED Wall, Avocor E Series Touchscreens, and generic conference cameras, conference microphones, and pendants.

[The Integration Guide to Conferencing & Collaboration]

The list of new features includes a Camera Field Of View (FOV) Design Assistant. Leveraging the power of VR, this new field-of-view tool allows proper design and deployment of cameras based on room size, table shapes and other challenging aspects of precision camera placement. Also new: the Modus VR Pixel Pitch Design Assistant, a tool that allows users to quickly verify the screen pitch, the possible positions of viewers and thereby decide how best to set up the conference room or space. Using a color-coded system, Modus VR software indicates what will be the ideal viewing experience based on the viewer’s location, so the designer can quickly and easily find the best balance of performance and cost for all project stakeholders.

This package also includes Speaker Output Visualization, a means for users to plan the location of conference room speakers and display the entire speaker coverage pattern visually.

The Bottom Line: According to the company, the latest additions make it faster and easier for all stakeholders to create conference rooms that precisely match the real layout of a given space in 3D. Designs can be built in real time and complete with AV equipment, furniture, microphones, cameras, and more.