Get your free copy of SCN's 2021 Integration Guide to Conferencing & Collaboration.

(Image credit: Future)

DOWNLOAD NOW

The State of UCC

The future of work seems intertwined with the future of conferencing and collaboration. As more employees are working from home, employers are looking at smaller meeting spaces and ways to improve engagement and connection across disparate spaces. This supplement explores the role audio and video technologies play in these circumstances, and how integrators can best leverage the opportunities to improve communication, even in challenging situations.

Product Showcase

Check out the latest collaboration tools from companies like Intel, Sennheiserand more.



At Issue

Experts from industry-leading companies like Atlona and Synnex discuss leveraging UCC technology during a pandemic.



Download the Integration Guide to Conferencing & Collaboration.