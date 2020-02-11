Bose Launches Videobar VB1 All-in-One Conferencing Device at ISE 2020

The What: Bose Professional has introduced the Bose Videobar VB1, an all-in-one USB conferencing device that brings premium audio and video to meeting areas—from huddle spaces to medium-sized rooms—and allows users to be clearly seen and fully understood on video conference calls.

The What Else: The six beam-steering microphones actively focus on voices in the room and reject noise. The Bose-proprietary transducers reproduce accurate, room-filling audio from multimedia presentations, play Bluetooth audio, and ensure voices sound natural and clear. The 4K ultra-HD camera with autoframing delivers crystal-clear video, so remote participants can see presenters, whiteboards, and other in-room objects.

The single-cable USB connectivity means there’s no need for separate audio and video cables at the table, reducing clutter. The Bose Videobar VB1 can be mounted to suit the space using the included table stand or wall-mount kit, or with an optional VESA mounting accessory. All mounting options allow for tilt capability to keep the team centered in the video image.

The Bottom Line: The Bose Videobar VB1 connects to existing network infrastructure, seamlessly integrating with popular third-party cloud services including Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts Meet, Zoom, and more. Remote management and configuration capabilities make it simple to deploy and manage from anywhere, whether a single unit or up to one thousand installed in conference rooms across the globe, according to the company.

The Bose Videobar VB1 can be seen at ISE 2020 on Stand 7-C200.

