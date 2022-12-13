Road to ISE 2023: A Global Hub for the AV Industry

Integrated Systems Europe, ISE 2023, will take place Jan. 31–Feb. 3 at the Fira Barcelona Gran Vía. Michael Blackman, managing director of ISE, recently shared some insights into the upcoming conference and exhibition.

Q: Please discuss the charter of ISE that has brought it to prominence as the global hub for AV manufacturers, integrators, and end users.

Michael Blackman: Over the years, ISE has grown in both physical space and in its offerings to visitors. We’ve been focusing on expanding our audience to include various market sectors such as live events, venues, education, retail, and many more to make ISE an inclusive experience and to target areas of market growth.

(Image credit: ISE)

We’re excited to see this reflected more and more on the show floor, as we add new technology zones, new show features, and through our rich conference program designed to inspire and educate our visitors—be they integrators, specifiers, end users, manufacturers, or other channel partners.

This year, we’re really focusing on "your immersive experience," where we’ll be showcasing the latest innovations and state-of-the-art technology from leading names in the industry.

Q: With other AV industry trade shows in North America, and other countries, what is the appeal of ISE that draws people from around the world?

MB: There’s definitely an exciting buzz around ISE 2023. ISE is an essential part of the calendar for the AV industry, especially as we return to our regular February timing. It is where globally important brands launch products, where people come to see, hear, and experience the products, services, and solutions that are transforming attractions, retail, hospitality, education, the corporate environment, live events, and so much more. It is a chance to meet people, do business, and make connections that deliver real business benefits. And, of course, it is a place to come to be inspired, to learn, and develop skills.

[Road to ISE 2023: Sustainability in AV (SAVe) to Participate for First Time] (opens in new tab)

In an exciting and thriving Smart City, ISE’s new home of Barcelona is recognized as an important technology and start-up hub—it's the ideal place for us to continue the ISE story. The city boasts excellent transport connections and provides a host of cultural experiences for visitors to explore while they are here.

The Fira Barcelona Gran Vía is a very large, modern facility ideal for growing the ISE experience into the future. For those that haven’t experienced our new home yet, we’d encourage you to come out and see it for yourself!

Q: How does ISE work with other organizations to support their efforts?

MB: The extensive show floor at ISE is complemented by a four-day professional development program curated by the show’s co-owners, AVIXA and CEDIA, and, of course, we also work closely with our presenting show partner, KNX.

You can expect plenty of exciting show features and enriching learning opportunities, including tech talks in English and Spanish, to create an unmissable event for the AV channel and end users alike.

We also work with organizations such as the Catalan government (ACCIO) as well as the Barcelona City—and this year, they form a key element to Congress Square. This thriving area is right at the heart of the venue, and it has some new features for 2023. It is a bustling area packed with innovations and interesting booths including the International Media Showcase, Catalonian Pavilion, the inspiring Discovery Zone, Influencer and Impact Lounge, as well as a dedicated networking area allowing ISE further opportunities to support other organizations.

ISE 2022 had attendees from 151 countries, so to say that ISE has become a global hub for AV manufacturers, integrators, and end users would be an understatement.

We also work with key industry groups such as SCHOMS, AV User Group, the AV Cluster of Catalunya, and AV Solutions Partners to help engage with the market and encourage attendance from as many channel and special interest groups as possible.

Q: As a trade show, what are your expectations for ISE 2023?

MB: As ever, it is important to be realistic and the world is still returning to international travel—and for some people, ISE 2023 will be the first major international event that they will have attended for a couple of years. We were really pleased by the enthusiastic response we had from the industry last year, and I’m very encouraged to see that we will be back in Barcelona with an even bigger show in 2023. Exhibitor space already is just under 52,000 sqm, which is over 30% larger than in 2022.

[Congress Square Looks to Inform and Unite Pro AV Community at ISE 2023] (opens in new tab)

With more than 900 exhibitors confirmed and more to come, leading names such as Absen, Blackmagic Design, Barco, Christie, Crestron, Google, KNX, LANG, LG, Logitech, Panasonic, Samsung, Shure, Snap One, Sony, and many more, will be on the show floor. It’s shaping up to be a fantastic show.

Q: What do you want attendees (integrators and end users) to know about ISE 2023?

MB: Well, we have a great show floor with eight Technology Zones, set out over seven halls, including Audio Demo rooms in Hall 8.0 and, of course, the conference program taking place upstairs in the CC Conference Suites. We are also delighted to have keynote speakers throughout the week, giving really inspiring talks.

We will kick off the week with our opening keynote speaker, BK Johannessen, Unreal Engine business director for broadcast and live events at Epic Games. His keynote, “All Paths Lead to Real-Time,” takes place at 17:15 on Tuesday 31 January in the Conference Suite CC4.1. As industry after industry adopts real-time visualization technology, Johannessen will discuss how content creators are applying innovations from the games industry to their projects—from cutting-edge broadcast virtual production studios to real-time graphics for media and entertainment, live events, architecture, and more.

We’ll also be offering a comprehensive four-day conference program, curated by ISE co-owners AVIXA and CEDIA. Tickets are on sale now—and if you are quick, you can take advantage of the Early Bird discount. The eight conferences are:

· Smart Building Conference

· Smart Homes Conference

· Digital Signage Summit

· Control Rooms Summit

· Content Production & Distribution Summit

· Education Technology Summit

· Smart Workplace Summit

· Live Events Summit

This year, conferences will take place away from the bustle of the show floor. Located in two CC Suite rooms above the show floor, the new space provides a dedicated area for absorbing high-impact panel discussions and thought-provoking keynotes.

We’re also encouraging visitors to explore the city of Barcelona with a number of activities happening during the week and into the weekend, using the power of AV, systems integration, and lighting. Llum BCN, festival of the light arts, takes place from 3-5 February, and we are delighted to be sponsors, so explore the city and be inspired!

ISE registration is now open. Use the code ‘avtechnology’ for free registration at iseurope.org (opens in new tab).