Congress Square Looks to Inform and Unite Pro AV Community at ISE 2023

Visitors to ISE 2023 should be sure to visit the thriving Congress Square area, right at the heart of the Fira. The 2,212-square-meter Congress Square location can be found in the central aisle between Halls 4 and 6 and Halls 5 and 7 and is packed with innovations, networking opportunities, and industry organizations, bringing together a range of diverse partners all in one place. It is home to the Catalonian and Barcelona City Council Pavilions, Discovery Zone, International Media Showcase, and the Influencer and Impact Lounges, and networking space.

New for 2023, the Impact Lounge will offer visitors the chance to meet with organizations making a difference in the industry. This includes Women in Live Music (WILM) and ISE sustainability partner SAVe and The Circle Society. The lounge will provide a space for visitors to connect with these organizations that are looking to change things for the better and to find out more about the work they’re doing and the difference it’s already making.

“We’re returning to ISE 2023 with a dedicated space in the Impact Lounge, where we can make new connections and raise awareness of women in the industry,” said Malle Kaas from WILM. “Along with ISE, we’re offering women a space where they can meet likeminded peers to share their experiences and network, bringing together newcomers and those experienced in the industry. We also encourage male guests to learn more about the industry from a woman’s perspective.”

“We’re thrilled to bring Sustainability in AV (SAVe) to the Impact Lounge at ISE 2023 for the first time,” explains Christina De Bono, founder and president of SAVe. “SAVe is the first U.S.-based organization to bring stakeholders in the audiovisual field to take concerted action to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). From climate change and environmental degradation to poverty and inequality, the challenges we face are profound, diverse–and getting worse. We must work together on a global level, as businesses, as educational institutions, and as nations to achieve these critical goals before it’s too late."



“ISE 2023 will be a first for The Circle Society,” said Lisa Collins, managing director at The Circle Society. “We know that the skill sets and team dynamics within our industry are changing, and not only will we be on hand to discuss some of these issues, but we will also have our crew on site to capture some of those trailblazers building a successful company and individuals climbing the career ladder using our peer-to-peer learning and exchange programs. This global landmark digital and in-person community, platform, and network is for anyone working in the media technology and services, AV, TV/film production, postproduction and distribution, pro-audio, and VFX. “

After a successful debut in 2022, the Influencer Lounge returns for 2023 and once again welcomes content creators, social media trendsetters, and commentators who are an active part of the technology community. Expect a schedule of podcasts and events in this space designed for collaboration and conversation.

Elsewhere in Congress Square visitors will be able to experience the very latest innovations from first-time exhibitors in the Discovery Zone. Look out for virtual studio software developer Axximetry; AVoIP, HDBaseT, and HDMI distribution device manufacturer Netvio; electronic accessories manufacturer Vanco; and Flylights, which offers transparent LED displays, among many others.

Congress Square will also be the location of pavilions organized by Barcelona City Council and the government of Catalonia, hosting local and regional exhibitors. The Catalonia Pavilion will host 30 local businesses active in the AV industry as well as highlighting business growth opportunities and running the Open Innovation Challenge. The ISE Open Innovation Challenge is hosted by ACCIÓ (the Catalonia Trade & Investment agency) and Enterprise Europe Network. Returning to ISE for its second iteration, ACCIÓ is working with corporations looking for new technologies and solutions partners to help solve specific business issues.

“The Open Innovation Challenge was a great success last year, so we’re delighted to be back for ISE 2023,” commented Carles Gómara, business strategy at ACCIÓ. “The hybrid match-making service connects technology providers with businesses looking to purchase solutions–we currently have eight Catalan corporations lined-up for your pitches. This B2B event offers the opportunity to create alliances with new local and international partners and participation is free of charge, so sign up and get involved.”

Networking opportunities also abound in the six networking areas themed around the show floor Technology Zones. Finally, head to the International Media Showcase where visitors can read the latest issues from the world’s AV media while taking a well-earned breather.

Congress Square is situated in front of Halls 5, 6, and 7.

For more information or to register for ISE 2023 visit www.iseurope.org (opens in new tab). Integrated Systems Europe, ISE 2023, will take place at Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2023.