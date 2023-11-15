Mexico’s Largest Oil Refinery Turns to Christie Solutions for Complete Control

The recently inaugurated Olmeca Refinery, the largest oil plant in Mexico, has implemented several Christie solutions in its control rooms and offices, including LED and LCD video walls, video wall processors, and a 30,000 lumen 3DLP projector.

Located in the port of Dos Bocas, Tabasco, the Olmeca Refinery consists of 17 processing plants, 56 storage tanks, 34 spheres, workshops, administrative and service buildings, and control rooms across the 556-hectare site. The facility required a main control room to supervise and monitor oil production, several control rooms for surveillance throughout the refinery, and boardrooms to increase communication and productivity.

Video walls were critical for displaying scalable content from multiple sources simultaneously, including a wide range of camera feeds, SCADA systems from remote sites, and productivity KPIs. “Christie video walls were chosen for their high quality and brightness, and we saw a real advantage of having a complete control room portfolio with a single brand,” said Dimas Lopez, general manager of Soluciones en Tecnologia de Mexico (STM), the Christie partner that acted as the project integrator.

(Image credit: Christie)

Eight 1.4 mm pixel pitch Christie Core Series LED video walls, each measuring nearly 28x10 feet (8.5x3.2 meters), were installed in the main control room. In the tactical room, two Christie LCD video walls were installed in a 4x2 configuration with HD resolution (1920x1080) and sub-1 mm bezels. Another control room incorporated a 3x2 LCD video wall, also with HD resolution (1920x1080) and sub-1 mm bezels.

To manage the video walls, 30 Christie video wall processing nodes were installed, allowing users to simultaneously view, listen to and interact with information sources across the refineries’ control rooms. “The video walls allow the different teams in the refinery to share critical information in different control rooms by combining several sources simultaneously to obtain an accurate view of what is happening at any given moment and make the best decision in the shortest possible time,” Lopez explained.

In addition, 16 Christie 86-inch LCD panels with 4K UHD resolution were installed in the various boardrooms of the refinery. The refinery also incorporated a Christie 30,000 lumen 3DLP projector to show the history of the Olmec civilization, after which the refinery is named.

“The installation process with Christie's field engineers was smooth and they provided great local support during the design and installation phases,” said Lopez. “The system has performed as we designed it, in consultation with Renan Lazcano from Christie's Mexico office. From the feedback we have received from the end user, we have been very successful.”