On Visualization Technologies: Christie

Michael Bernhardt, Director of Product Management at Christie Digital Systems shares insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Choosing the right technology for your project is paramount. The biggest and brightest LED video wall won’t always be the best fit, and determining the technology depends on a few factors, including viewing distance, the location and surrounding environment, and budget.

LCD video walls remain the best solution for projects where guests will view the display up close and when the budget is a major factor. LED is available in a range of pixel pitches—from 0.75mm to 2.5mm—to accommodate a range of viewing distances. LED also creates a truly seamless look—where no bezels are visible between tiles—and the cost for LED displays continues to trend downwards.

Look for LCD and LED displays that provide flexible and high-performance image processing built into the display, which will allow you to visualize and manage content directly on the display." —Michael Bernhardt, Director of Product Management at Christie Digital Systems

Networking is another key aspect to consider. Digital signage and its infrastructure can become very complex quickly, especially in venues that have multiple displays or video walls that show synchronized content. Whether the displays support software for installation and servicing or are compatible with a control system, being able to adapt your displays to a wide variety of applications will ensure a user-friendly experience.

How content is delivered to your display, whether through a computer or media server, requires some consideration. Look for LCD and LED displays that provide flexible and high-performance image processing built into the display, which will allow you to visualize and manage content directly on the display. For large video walls, or for content with different resolutions or formats, choose a content management system or image processing solution that is flexible, integrated into the display, and has a broad feature set to ensure the content looks impeccable.

