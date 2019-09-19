LynTec to Show AVL Power Control Solutions at AES New York 2019

The What: LynTec will showcase its family of power control, sequencing, and management solutions for the company's inaugural exhibition at AES New York (Booth 446), October 16-18 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

The What Else: During the show, LynTec will have its line of RPC panels on display. Designed based on the G3 Powerlink hardware platform by Square D—a universally recognized hardware foundation—this open platform eliminates the expense of custom-designed and -manufactured power control products for the growing number of AVL installations. It can control lighting and AV systems across multiple control zones using multiple control protocols (HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX, and RS-232). The RPC family of power control options includes the RPC motorized circuit breaker panels with 30 to 84 controllable breakers per panel, the RPCR electrical relay panels that support eight to 64 relays per panel, and the NPAC rack-mounted relay panel. All of the RPC series panels can be networked together via their onboard web servers to form large-venue power control platforms. From LynTec's GUI, users can select the protocol for each zone as well as set up, troubleshoot, control, and monitor the status remotely across existing networks from any connected computer or handheld smart device. The system can send alert notifications via text or email to warn of panel anomalies.

At the booth, LynTec will also show how its new XPC series of remote relay modules extends beyond the traditional reach of the company's RPC and RPCR relay panels and motorized circuit breakers. Enclosed in a metal cube, the XPC modules can be placed anywhere imaginable: in the rack, on rigging, behind line arrays, or anywhere else equipment is located. Users simply connect the module to a power source and the network, and then plug in each device that needs customizable power control via LynTec's IP-based GUI.

The family includes the 20A XRM 20 Relay Module with two independent relays to control the two onboard duplex plugs; the 30A XRM 30 Relay Module with a single relay switch that controls a single 30A L5-30 receptacle; a 1-RU rack-mounted XRS 20 Rack Sequencer powered from a 20A circuit to provide control to three separate duplex receptacles with independent relay switches for onboard sequencing; and a vertical rack-mounted XRS 80 Rack Sequencer strip that can manage up to four 20A circuits that power four corresponding duplexes, each with its own relay switch to provide onboard control. In addition, the series features the XPC stand-alone controller, which brings all the capabilities and features of the popular and time-tested RPC controller to a stand-alone 1-RU rack-mounted enclosure.

Additionally, LynTec will demonstrate the ready-to-install NPAC rackmount power management solution. The rackmount solution can sequence on/off complex digital audio systems with extended step rates and time delays to enable proper component boot-up and shutdown automatically. NPAC is available in two models, 120V or 240V, and features four 20A circuit inputs in a single 2-RU enclosures—saving valuable rack space over 4-RU systems and eliminating the need to wire multiple units together.

"The RPC and RPCR series are the first systems of their kind to not only provide comprehensive and affordable power management solutions but also properly sequence on and off digital audio equipment with customizable step rates," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "These same powerful features are also available within our NPAC and XPC series, allowing customers to use one power control platform to manage every device in the AVL platform, simplifying operation, and reducing maintenance time and cost. Additionally, our patented web-based control system works with any device on the same network, extending the power control and sequencing platform across installs of any size. For example, customers could set up a line array within an audio system to power on, integrating that action into their audio powering sequence—all from their laptop or phone."

The Bottom Line: Engineered to intelligently manage the power control requirements of pro AVL equipment, the company's RPC Controllable Circuit Breaker Panels, RPCR Fully Automated Relay Panel, XPC Remote Relay Modules, and NPAC Rackmount Power Management Solutions will be demonstrated.