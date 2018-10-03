LynTec Debuts Remote Relay Modules and Standalone Controller

The What: LynTec has introduced a line of Xtend Power Control (XPC) remote relay modules and a standalone controller, adding flexibility to the company's power control options.

The What Else: LynTec's new XPC remote relay modules includes: XRM 20 Relay Module, a standalone 20-amp cube enclosure with two independent relays to control the two onboard duplex plugs; XRM 30 Relay Module, a standalone 30-amp cube enclosure with a single relay switch that controls a single 30A L5-30 receptacle; XRS 20 Rack Sequencer, a 1RU rack-mounted enclosure powered from a 20-amp circuit to provide control to three duplex receptacles, each of which has its own relay switch for onboard sequencing; and XRS 80 Rack Sequencer, a hardwired vertical rack-mounted strip that can manage up to four 20-amp circuits that power four corresponding duplexes, each with its own relay switch to provide onboard control.

The XPC standalone controller offers LynTec's RPC control solution that previously was only available in LynTec's RPC series motorized circuit breaker panel, RPCM mobile distro, RPCR wall-mounted relay panel, or NPAC rack-mounted relay panel. Customers can utilize all the capabilities and features of the RPC controller but in a standalone 1RU rack-mounted enclosure.

The Bottom Line: The new XPC line will be on display in booth 2427 at LDI 2018, Oct. 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and is expected to ship starting in December.