Luxul's AMS-2624P Gigabit Managed Switch Earns 2018 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Award

Luxul, which specializes in IP networking solutions for AV integrators, announced that its 26-port/24 PoE+ AMS-2624P Gigabit managed switch was honored with an SCN InfoComm Installation Product Award in the "Most Innovative Signal Management Product" category at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas.

The AMS-2624P does well with expanding networks utilizing PoE-enabled devices, such as touchpanels, VoIP devices, IP cameras, and wireless access points. To simplify installations, PoE+ allows integrators to use standard Ethernet cables to deliver both power and high-speed data to 802.3/af/at-compliant devices, with a total power budget of 250 W for the AMS-2624P. For clean integration with AV rack systems, the switch features rear panel ports and front-facing, user-selectable blue or green LEDs.

"For AV integrators, the AMS-2624P greatly simplifies PoE device installations while future-proofing their clients' rack-based networks with Gigabit speeds and providing advanced VLAN, QoS, and network security features," said Mike Grubb, vice president of marketing at Luxul. "We are honored and couldn't be more pleased to have these benefits recognized with such a distinguished award."

The 2018 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Awards showcased the most innovative commercial AV products of 2017. Finalists were selected by an independent judging panel of experienced integrators, with winners chosen by SCN readers via online voting.