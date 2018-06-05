SCN Announces 2018 InfoComm Award Winners

Systems Contractor News (SCN) announced the winners of its 2018 SCN/InfoComm Product Installation Awards at a reception on June 5 during InfoComm 2018; these awards showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2017.

Most Innovative Audio Hardware (Speakers, microphones, amplifiers): Yamaha YVC-1000MS

Most Innovative Audio Processing (Switching, routing, transport and control): Symetrix Control Server

Most Innovative Mounting Solution: Peerless-AV SmartMount Video Wall Mounting Systems for Direct View LED Displays

Most Innovative Video Display (Panel: LCD, OLED, LED): Barco UniSee



Most Innovative Video Display (Projection: Projectors, screens, cubes): Screen Innovations Black Diamond XL

Most Innovative Video Processing (Switching, routing, transport, image management and control): Crestron DigitalMedia 4K60 4:4:4 HDR Network AV Encoder/Decoder

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory (Brackets, rigging, cabling, connectors, power management, test/measurement/calibration hardware and software): SurgeX Large Format UPS



Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product (Hardware, software, accessories): Crestron 3-Series 4K DigitalMedia Presentation System 350



Most Innovative Collaboration Product (Hardware and Software): WolfVision Cynap Core



Most Innovative Signal Management Product: Luxul AMS-2624P



Most Innovative Digital Signage Product (Hardware and Software): Peerless-AV All-in-One Kiosk Powered by BrightSign



Most Innovative AV Automation/Show Control Product: RTI XP-8v



Most Innovative IoT Product (Hardware and Software): WolfVision vSolution Matrix



Most Innovative Emerging Technologies: Blackmagic Design Blackmagic Web Presenter

A note about the process: Manufacturers nominated their products, and the finalists were chosen by an independent panel of judges. The judges, all experienced integrators, read through each and every entry, and chose no more than three finalists per category. The winners were chosen by SCN readers via online voting.